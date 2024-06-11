Champion Newspapers Limited
President / Chairman –in-Council of Nigerian Society of Engineers pays courtesy visit to SEPLAT Energy Plc in Lagos

 L-r... President , Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) Engr. Margaret  Oguntala; present a book to Chief Executive Officer , Seplat Energy Plc. Roger Brown; during the visit of President and Chairman –in-Council of the Nigerian Society of Engineers to SEPLAT Energy Plc, held in Lagos on 10/6/2024... PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L-r… Director External Affairs & Social Performance Seplat Energy Plc, Chioma  Afe; Chief Operations Officer/Executive Director   Mr. Samson Ezugworie; President, Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) Engr. Margaret  Oguntala ; Chief Executive Officer , Seplat Energy Plc .Roger Brown; Managing Director of Seplat East Onshore Ltd, Ibi-Ada Itotoi; during the visit of President and Chairman –in-Council of the Nigerian Society of Engineers to SEPLAT Energy Plc, held in Lagos on 10/6/2024,

L-r… Director External Affairs & Social performance Seplat Energy Plc, Chioma  Afe; Vice President Membership Services  (NSE) Engr  Rose Madaki ;  Chief Operations Officer/Executive Director   Mr. Samson Ezugworie; President , Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) Engr. Margaret  Oguntala ; Chief Executive Officer , Seplat Energy Plc. Roger Brown; Managing Director of Seplat East Onshore Ltd, Ibi-Ada Itotoi;   Vice President Corporate Services , (NSE) Engr Felicia Agubata.

President , Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) EngrMargaret  Oguntala ;Chief Executive Officer , Seplat Energy Plc. Roger Brown (both Middle) with Other Executive from (NSE) and Seplat in a group  pictures ,during the Visit of President and Chairman –in-Council of the Nigerian Society of Engineers to SEPLAT Energy Plc, held in Lagos on 10/6/2024… PHOTOS CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

