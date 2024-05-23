Tinubu’s first year anniversary will be low-key – Information minister

Chidimma Uchegbu – Abuja

The Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris says the first anniversary of President Bola Tinubu’s administration will be low-key.

Idris said this at the Ministerial Press Briefing on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to him, the move is in line with Mr Tinubu’s desire to serve the country and efficiently use resources for the good of all Nigerians.

He said, “The first anniversary will be low-key. There will be no celebration. It will be a sectorial presentation by ministries. This is in line with Tinubu’s administration to ensure efficient and judicious use of resources to deliver dividends of democracy to citizens.”

The minister added, “The president has directed that useful information should be provided in an honest, timely and consistent manner. Members of the media are expected to report honestly, responsibly, and with a deep sense of patriotism. The essence of the media is to inform the people and hold the government accountable.

“Thus, over time, the Ministry of Information and National Orientation finds it worthy to always brief the media and people on what the federal government is doing.”

Mr Idris urged media practitioners to do their job with a deep sense of responsibility and patriotism.

He reiterated that as part of the ministerial briefing, ministers of various ministries would begin presentations on May 22.

Also the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen, George Akume,fnim, Con said

Mr. President had declared his unwavering commitment to “…unleashing our country’s full economic potential, by focusing on job creation, access to capital for small and large businesses, inclusiveness, the rule of law, and the fight against hunger, poverty and corruption,” for the good of the people. It is therefore imperative that the public is made aware of such commitment as well as the programmes and projects being pursued by government. Government is also poised to unveil measures being taken to positively change the trajectory of the current Nigerian economy.

He admitting that the first year in Office of Mr. President has been a testament of sorts and goes to show the unwavering commitment and resilience of this Administration towards serving the Nigerian people with diligence, integrity and dedication. Despite the daunting challenges from all angles, President Tinubu has maintained his calm and demonstrated exemplary leadership qualities, thereby guiding our nation with vision and foresight.

“Mr. President’s commitment to enhancing our nation’s infrastructure is also evident in the completion and ongoing execution of numerous projects, notable among which are the extensive road networks, improved rail systems, and the modernization of our ports, which are vital for boosting trade and connectivity.

” In the same vein, recognizing the importance of human capital development, the present Administration has made substantial investments in healthcare and education. The launch of new healthcare facilities and the upgrade of existing ones, along with reforms in our educational system, underscores Government’s dedication to the well-being and future of our citizens.

” More importantly, ensuring the safety and security of all Nigerians remains a top priority of Government. It has therefore strengthened our security apparatus, enhanced intelligence gathering, and fostered greater collaboration among security agencies to address the multifaceted challenges of security across the country.