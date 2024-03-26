Terrorism financing: Sheikh Gumi not above the law, quizzed by security agencies — Information Minister

.No ransom was paid to abductors of released Sokoto, Kaduna children, FG insists

.Senate C’ttee lauds security agencies over rescue operations

.As Tinubu approves Renewed Hope Infrastructure Development Fund

The Federal Government on Monday said Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has been invited for questioning over his comments on bandits in the country.

Gumi had said the government’s stand of no negotiation with the bandits was an unfortunate position.

He said his advice was that the government should dialogue with the bandits not only for these Kuriga school children’s abductions but all cases.

“I hope the present government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will listen by dialoguing with the bandits because the past administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari refused to do so,” Gumi said.

Mohammed Idris, the nation’s Minister of Information and Orientation, told newsmen in Abuja on Monday that the security agencies would act if they felt that the statement made by Gumi was reckless.

‘’The government would stop at nothing to get any kind of information that is required to solve insecurity problems, saying the security agencies were up and doing.’

He said Sheikh Gumi and any other individual are not above the law, saying if he had suggestions that are good enough and that are constructive enough for the security agencies to take, they would take.

“But if they think that he is also making some statements that appear to be reckless, he will also be reprimanded.

“There is nobody above the law. Let me put it here. And I’m aware that he has also been a guest of security agencies to answer questions,” Idris said.

According to him, “When you make remarks, especially those that border on our national security it is incumbent on our national security to think further, and they are doing just that, no one is above the law.”

Meanwhile, Federal Government has explained that it did not pay ransom to secure the release of children abducted in Sokoto and Kaduna States earlier in March, Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, said on Monday in Abuja.

He said at the end of a Federal Executive Council meeting that President Bola Tinubu had made it clear that no ransom should be paid to bandits and kidnappers so as not to encourage them.

The minister reassured that the children had been reunited with their families safely and in good health as directed by the president.

He said that Tinubu had also challenged security agencies to ensure that abductions and kidnappings were brought to an end in Nigeria.

Idris said government was prepared to work with those ready to give advice that could end the dastardly acts, but would not spare those found complicit.

“Mr President and cabinet members are happy to note that as promised, the children were rescued and reunited with their families and no ransom was paid.

“The Federal Executive Council and Mr President are very grateful to, especially the National Security Adviser, Service Chiefs and security agents who participated diligently in ensuring that this kidnapped children are reunited with their families.

“Government is determined to protect the lives and property of Nigerians. Mr President has also charged security agencies to ensure that these kidnappings are brought to a halt finally in this country,’’ Idris said.

He added that Tinubu had charged cabinet members and other government functionaries to fast-tract the delivery of government’s relief programmes such as the consumer credit scheme, students loans and other social programmes.

In his remarks, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun said the president had approved the setting up of an Economic Management Team task force.

The team would work for six months on economic revitalisation programmes of the administration, he said.

Edun said Nigeria was already getting offers of Euro bond to finance government programmes, but no decision had been made on the offer. (NAN)

However, The Senate Committee on Army has commended security agencies for the successful rescue of kidnapped students of LEA School Kuriga in Chukun Local Government Area of Kaduna state.

The Chairman of the Committee, Sen. Abdulaziz Yar’adua said this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

“It is with profound gratitude and admiration that we commend the Nigerian Army and other security agencies for their swift and successful rescue operation.

“Their operation led to the safe return of kidnapped students of Kuriga students.

“The heroic efforts of our gallant troops, working in conjunction with local authorities and government agencies, have once again demonstrated their unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety and security of our nation.

“It is heartening to note that these rescued individuals have since been conveyed and handed over to the Kaduna state government for further care and necessary actions, bringing hope and relief to their families and loved ones,” he said.

Yar’adua added: “Furthermore, we must also acknowledge the recent rescue operation in Gada Local government area of Sokoto state, where 16 Almajiris’ pupils and a woman were freed from captivity and handed over to Sokoto State Government.”

He pledged the committee’s support toward improving the welfare of Nigerian soldiers.

“The relentless dedication and sacrifices of our armed forces in the face of adversity are a testament to their unwavering commitment to our collective security and national well-being.

“We stand united in solidarity with our military and other security agencies in their noble mission to protect our beloved country and ensure a safe and secure future for all Nigerians,” he said.

In another development, President Bola Tinubu has approved the Renewed Hope Infrastructure Development Fund to facilitate effective infrastructure development across the pivotal areas of agriculture, transportation, ports, aviation, energy, healthcare, and education in Nigeria.

The Fund will invest in critical national projects that will, among other things, promote growth; enhance local value-addition, create employment opportunities, and stimulate technological innovation and exports.

The objectives of the Fund are to: Establish an innovative infrastructure investment vehicle to attract and consolidate capital, serving as a dynamic driver for economic advancement.

Execute strategic and meticulously chosen national infrastructure projects across several key sectors, including road, rail, agriculture (irrigation, storage, logistics & cold chain), ports, and aviation, among others.

Efficiently utilize and aggregate accessible low-interest loans such as concessionary loans and Eurobonds, supplemented by the procurement of other favourable financing options, in addition to budgetary allocations.

Guarantee Nigeria secures the most advantageous arrangements for financing, construction, and subsequently, operation and maintenance of the identified projects, ensuring optimal long-term outcomes for the nation.

The Fund will identify appropriate approaches in its investment strategy, such as direct project financing through budgetary allocations and SPVs; co-financing (public-private partnerships) with key institutions, multilateral development institutions, as well as equity investments.

On agricultural infrastructure and food security, the emphasis is on the development of robust agricultural infrastructure networks. This encompasses the establishment of national food storage facilities, integrated irrigation systems, ranching for animal husbandry, and the enhancement of agricultural logistics and distribution.

On ports revitalization, the strategic thrust revolves around the rejuvenation of port facilities and associated infrastructure to streamline operations and enhance the ease of doing business. By modernizing port facilities and implementing advanced monitoring systems, the goal is to optimize efficiency, attract investments, and bolster Nigeria’s position as a regional trade hub.

On aviation enhancement, the focus is on the revitalization and modernization of major airports nationwide. Through targeted investments and infrastructure upgrades, major airports will undergo comprehensive refurbishment, including improvement in terminal facilities, runway expansions, and the implementation of cutting-edge technologies to enhance safety and operational efficiency.

On road infrastructure, some of the strategic projects to receive attention include the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road, the Sokoto-Badagry Road, among other key road projects across the nation. This is to enhance connectivity, facilitate transport efficiency, and stimulate economic growth across regions.

On rail infrastructure, Lagos-Kano and Eastern rail lines are among the projects to be prioritized by the Fund. The aim is to ensure the modernization of transportation networks, fostering interconnectivity between key urban centres, and facilitating the movement of goods and people with greater speed and reliability.

President Tinubu has also approved that the Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund (PIDF) be absorbed into the new Renewed Hope Infrastructure Development Fund (RHIDF), which will successfully eliminate identified bureaucratic inefficiencies, enhance domestic and external counterpart funding opportunities, and expedite project delivery timelines for the benefit of the Nigerian people.

As the major infrastructural enabler of his global push for foreign direct investment across sectors, the President has further directed that the projects funded under the Renewed Hope Infrastructure Development Fund (RHIDF) reflect an equitable national spread, such that every Nigerian is impacted by the initiatives of his administration in the most qualitative fashion possible.