Gov Otti to commission 7 roads, holds town hall meetings to mark one year in office

Steve Unegbu, Umuahia

 

 

As part of activities marking his  one year in office,the Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Chioma Otti will next week commission 7 roads built in Aba and Umuahia.

 

The Commissioner for Information and Culture Prince Okey Kanu who made this known while briefing the press on the outcome of this week’s Executive Council meeting in Government House Umuahia,added that Governor Otti would equally commission the newly completed JAAC building at Ogurube layout Umuahia.

 

 

He outlined the roads to be commissioned to include: University road, Green Avenue road,College road,Kent by Ehi road  and Old Court road,all in Aba and the new 6-lane Ossah road as well as the dual carriage Dozie way rehabilitated in Umuahia.

 

Prince Okey disclosed that Governor Otti would not be celebrating his one year in office,but rather mark the day with events like town hall meetings in different senatorial zones to feel the pulse of Abians.

 

 

“By next week as , this government would have spent a year in office. Precisely on the 29th of May next week, it will be 366 days since His Excellency,Dr Alex Otti took over the reigns of government in the state.

 

“It’s been a one year of impactful leadership. One year in which His Excellency and his team has redefined governance in Abia state .You will agree with me that the impact is not just felt in Abia state but across  Nigeria and beyond the shores of the country.

 

“In our usual style we are not going to celebrate one year. We have three more to go in the first term. We will  just mark it despite the numerous achievements of the government in just one year. If you recall when we turned 100  days in office, a lot of people were expecting us to celebrate. We are not going to celebrate as such but we will mark the day. It will be a period of introspection  and refocus for the government . We will use a few soft events to mark the day”

 

“The old narrative about Abia state about being underdeveloped, lagging behind in the comity of states and so on has changed dramatically within this period”,

 

 

 

Continuing ,he informed that the wife of the governor, Mrs Priscilla Otti would be visiting destitute homes and vulnerable people in the state on Saturday this week, while Sunday 26th would be for an anniversary Thanksgiving Service at the International Conference Center Umuahia. An  anniversary Executive Council meeting will hold Monday next week while  a statewide broadcast  would take place on Wednesday next week being 29th May.

 

He addition revealed that the governor had directed security agencies in the state to  fish out the cyclist who recently escaped with 3 school children belonging to one family  in the state and had assured the family of timely recovery of the children unhurt, while cautioning  parents against the  attitude of handing  children over to strangers  in the state.

