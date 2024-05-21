We’re not scared of Atiku, Obi’s, mutual desperation -APC

From Cyril Mbah, Abuja.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed the recent visit by Peter Obi, the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 Presidential election, to his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, which fueled speculations of a possible alliance between both men or the merger of their political parties ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Barrister Felix Morka, said in a statement pm Tuesday that what is unclear, however, has been whether Obi would return to the PDP or whether Atiku would dump PDP and seek rehabilitation in Obi’s Labour Party or whether both men would abandon PDP and Labour Party altogether and join Professor Pat Utomi’s mega party.

He said however that news of Peter Obi’s return to the PDP would be hardly surprising stating that Obi’s “reputation as a political wayfarer is only dwarfed by Atiku’s track record as a veteran political wanderer. On the other hand, news of Atiku joining the Labour party will shock no one as he will be living up to his well established reputation as the country’s most itinerant politician. For now, Utomi’s mega party remains a figment with no offering of tangible accommodation for both men,” Morka said.

The APC publicity secretary insisted that “Atiku and Obi are united by their mutual desperation to be President of Nigeria and ignoble disdain for President Bola Tinubu’s focused and extraordinary commitment to the transformation of our nation.”

He stated that “their restless drift in search of convenient party platforms to execute their presidential run only belie the self-indulgent and opportunistic essence of their aspirations. Men without the staying power to build or fix their own parties, who flee at the slightest flicker of internal crisis cannot possibly be trusted by Nigerians to tackle serious and complex national, political and economic challenges that confront our nation.”

According to Morka, “President Bola Tinubu embodies character, vision, tenacity and doggedness required to deliver a resurgent Nigeria of stable growth and development. The administration’s bold economic policy reforms and massive infrastructural uptake have already shattered historic barriers to growth, and paved the way for steady progress and development.”

The APC urged Nigerians to stand fast in their invaluable support of the party and President Bola Tinubu’s determined commitment to deliver a stronger, secure and more prosperous country.