ASUU threatens strike if FG fails to meet their demands

.’We’re working under same salary structure for 15 years’

Daniel Dauda, Jos

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) have threatened to embark on indefinite strike action if peradventure, the Federal Government of Nigeria fails to adequately respond to its demands.

Recall that National Executive Council (NEC) pof ASUU had already issued a 14-day ultimatum to the Federal Government which will elapse in a few days.

Deputy chairperson of ASUU, University of Jos chapter, Prof. Kiri Jaryum stated that once the 14-day ultimatum expires and Federal Government fails to respond appropriately, then the Union will left with no any other option than to embark on strike action when they reconvened for NEC.

Comrade Jaryum made this known on Tuesday when he led other members of ASUU University of Jos chapter in a peaceful protest to the Senate building where they presented a 9-point demands to the Vice Chancellor of the Institution, Professor Tanko Ishaya for onward transmission to the Federal Government.

Daily Champion Newspaper reports that the protesting ASUU members which sang solidarity songs were carried placards with different inscriptions, saying that they want to salvage Nigerian Universities from eminent collapse.

Jaryum also revealed they have been working for the same structure for 15 good years since 2009 agreement.

“We are here on a peaceful protest in line with the 14 days ultimatum given to federal government by the ASUU nec The 14 day ultimatum will be elapsing in just about a week to come what our demands are.

“These demands are not new. It’s only that the government is playing deaf ear to the demands. They have been there for some years now. Things like the academic allowance it was budgeted for, captured in the budget of 2023, but was not given to us as I am speaking to you.

“The second is the revitalization fund, also captured in the 2023 budget, but it was not released. You just wonder where these money are going to. That is why we are protesting.

“Other demands include the payment of salaries to our members whose names were omitted or excluded from the payroll of Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS). They need to pay up to the date they have written and complained through the bursary of this university to no avail. We have heard the VC saying he is one of them. So it’s not a hearsay or something. They need to pay.

“The other demands include the proliferation of universities. Government need to check that. It’s just outrageous, especially state governments. Any governor that comes on board, he would just think of giving university to his hometown and what have you, without minding the staff and lecturers that will be teaching in those universities.

“Other demands include the renegotiation of the mini bridges agreement. This agreement was done since. You may not quote me rightly, but somewhere around 2022, more than two years, this agreement has been there awaiting for Mr president’s signature. But it has not been done to date. So we are calling on the government to reconvene the renegotiation with a view to signing this and implementing to us,” Prof. Jaryum narrated.

He further said, “It may amaze you to know that we in the academia have been on the same salary structure for 15 years no change. 15 good years since 2009 agreement. So you will understand why we always push this thing all the time is the same demands. We just wonder……

“Our members at the University of Jos branch here said that at the reconvention of the NEC should take decision to give a very short time inclusive, comprehensive and indefinite strike notice to the federal government.”

However, university of Jos VC, Prof. Tanko Ishaya while receiving the 9-point demands acknowledged that ASUU are fighting for the sustainability of Nigerian education.

Assuring the Union his determination and commitment to forward the letter to Federal government, Prof. Ishaya said ASUU embraces all Unions and management of the institution.

President of the Students Union Government, SUG, University of Jos, Comrade Sambo Peter who lent his voice, admitted that the reason why they are in solidarity with ASUU is because they don’t want their campuses to be shutdown, pleading with the Federal Government to consider the plight of the ASUU and students nationwide.