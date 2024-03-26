Two medical doctors arraigned for alleged involuntary manslaughter after patient dies

ARINZE NWAFOR, Lagos

Two medical doctors, Michael Atiba and Ugbeye Michael, have been arraigned before an Ikeja High Court for the alleged involuntary manslaughter of a patient Ejiro Ugorobi.

The Lagos State Government, on Monday, arraigned the defendants, Dr Atiba, a medical doctor at Gbagada Hospital and Dr Michael, a consultant with the National Orthopedic Hospital, on a count charge of involuntary manslaughter.

The prosecution counsel, A. O. Azeez, told the court that the defendants had on October 21, 2023, unlawfully caused the death of a patient, Ejiro Ugorobi, by negligent application of Anesthesia before surgery and after surgery.

According to Azeez, the death of the patient happened at about 12:30 pm, at No 20, Michael Adekoya Street, Ilupeju, Lagos State.

The offence preferred against the defendants violates Section 224 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

Drs Atiba and Michael pleaded not guilty to the charge against them.

The prosecutor requested the court for a trial date following the not-guilty plea of the defendants.

The counsel to the defendants informed the court of their applications for bail for their respective clients.

Dr Mike O., SAN, the counsel to the first defendant, Atiba, urged the court to grant his client bail on liberal terms after he informed the court of his bail application dated March 22, 2024.

In his plea, Dr Mike told the court that his client being a medical doctor means he is in the business of saving lives and not taking it.

He told the court that his client is not a flight risk and that he “would present himself for trial.”

The counsel to the second defendant, A. O. Fayemi, asked the court to grant his client, Dr Michael, bail on self recognition as his client has served the nation as a Consultant Orthopaedic for more than 30 years.

Justice Oyindamola Ogala ruled in the favour of the defendants and granted them bail in the sum of N5m, each, with two sureties each in like sum.

Ogala ordered that the sureties must reside within the Court’s jurisdiction, have a present credible home and office addresses and a credible financial status.

The sureties are to also present their BVN and NIN, record of tax payment to the Lagos State government, and explain their relationship with the defendants.

The judge adjourned the matter to May 15, 2024, for continuation of trial.