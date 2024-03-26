Prosperity Cup 2024, Kick-Off May

As Teams Get One Week Registration Extension;

Story by Elizabeth Vincent, yenagoa

In a bid to fast track grassroots football tournament, the Bayelsa State Governor’s Football Tournament, tagged the Prosperity Cup have confirmed that the prize tag for sale of the forms for Season 6 of the tournament remains unchanged.

In a statement rolled out by the Director General of the tournament, Mr. Ono Akpe, the Central Organizing Committee (COC), has decided to maintain the status quo on the registration fee of N20,000, with new incentives to further boost the status of the tournament

According to Akpe, the incentives include kitting the coaches’ participating teams, goalkeepers’ kits, and training bips for all the teams. This is inclusive of a set of jerseys and balls hitherto given to registered teams and nets usually provided for the selected pitches.

The statement notes that registration for the tournament has been extended by one week with the closing date for collection of forms extended to Monday, the 8th day of April 2024. The final submission of forms would be on Monday, the 15th of April, 2024, while the official kick-off to be performed by His Excellency Senator Douye Diri is scheduled to be held in May.

Mr. Akpe notes that a press conference to formally announce the tournament would hold next month, while selection , inspection and maintenace of match venues will commence from the 3rd of April.

He appreciated the grassroots coaches and the teams who have so far registered in Africa’s largest grassroots football tournament, assuring them of an improved edition that would receive global attention.

Mr Akpe equally thanked the Bayelsa Governor, Senator Douye Diri and his Deputy Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo for creating a platform for youths in the state to showcase their talents, saying grassroot football in Bayelsa has grown in leaps and bounds since the emergence of the Prosperity Government.