Philanthropist, Abdul Samad Rabiu commences multimillion Naira sports complex construction in UniJos

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

A philanthropist, chairman/founder Abdul Samad Rabiu (ASR) Africa Initiative has kicked start a construction work of sports complex worth N250 million in University of Jos.

ASR, who is the chairman BUA group, said this is necessary taking into cognizant that the University of Jos will be hosting the 2024 Nigerian Universities Games Association (NUGA) games with over ten thousand participants drawn from about 80 participating universities across the Federation.

Our correspondent gathered that the sports complex project, comprises of 252 sitting capacity spectators stand, lawn tennis court, and basketball court respectively, as the intervention came through ASR initiative for Tertiary Education Grant Scheme (TEGS).

While performing a ground breaking ceremony for the project on Tuesday, at the Naraguta Campus, University of Jos, Vice Chancellor of the Institution, Prof. Tanko Ishaya, expressed delight and satisfaction with the level of support the institution received from the chairman of the ASR so far.

According to him, ASR has deemed it fit for the university to enjoy a world class sports complex facility with a vision that it will one-day evolve into a sports institute with international standards and athletes with the hope that raw talents will be explored.

He noted that the project became necessary and timely as the university will be hosting the 2024 NUGA games and upon completion it will accommodate the participating universities and also help to promote sporting activities amongst students nationwide.

The Chief Executive Officer, ASR Africa Initiative, Dr Ubong Udoh revealed the initiative out of its magnanimity gives over 100 million US dollars fund annually to deserving tertiary institutions in the country for creating solutions to health, education and sports with certain criteria for selection which must included the vision and leadership for the university in question. And, of which the University of Jos through its submitted proposal has captured the attention of the Initiative which indicated the need for an ultramodern sports complex to be fully funded by the Initiative for the growth and development of the University.

He therefore assured the university of technical and continental partnership from the initiative.

Also speaking on behalf of the University of Jos Sports Community, Prof. Ishaya Pam appreciated the initiative for their timely intervention to the university, noting, the institution is on a quest to be arrow head of sport organizations in Nigeria. Hence the university will be hosting the 2024 NUGA games where students with track records in sports would be identified and awarded.

He further mentioned that the University is in need of swimming pools, hockey pitch, renovation of dilapidated facilities amongst many others, saying, like “Oliver twist” who is always in need of more, so is the university pleading for more partnership from the Initiative.