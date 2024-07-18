Bayelsa unveils new head coach for Premier League

Elizabeth Vincent, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Government has engaged new head coaches for its two premier league football teams, Bayelsa United FC and Bayelsa Queens FC, ahead of the 2024/2025 domestic football league season.

Isah Ladan Bosso has been appointed as the new head coach of Bayelsa United FC. Bosso is a seasoned tactician who previously coached Bayelsa United from 2012 to 2014 and has also managed several other top-flight Nigerian teams, including the Nigerian U-20 national team.

Whyte Ogbonda has been named the new head coach of Bayelsa Queens FC. Ogbonda is an experienced coach who previously managed Rivers Angels FC and has had successful stints with other women’s football teams in Nigeria.

The decision to engage these highly-rated coaches was made by the Bayelsa State Government to improve the performance of the two Yenagoa-based clubs, which have not been impressive in recent seasons.

The state government is confident that the new coaches can help the teams achieve continental success in the upcoming league season.