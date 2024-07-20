DHQ poised to promote military cooperation in Africa through sports

Chidimma Uchegbu – Abuja

The Defence Headquarters ( DHQ ) is set to promote greater cooperation amongst African members of the armed forces through sporting activities.

This was disclosed on Friday by the Chairman Local Organizing Committee of the 2nd Africa Military Games (AMGA) Abuja 2024, Air Vice Marshal ( AVM) Abidemi Marquis during a Press Briefing on the event held at the DHQ Main Conference Room.

According to him, the First AMGA was hosted by Kenya 24 years ago. He added that this year’s AMGA is scheduled from 5 – 18 November 2024 at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

AVM Marquis further stated that both male and female athletes from all the 54 African countries expected at the event are to participate in 19 sporting events.

He maintained that the aim of the games is to further cement the existing cooperation amongst African countries, especially the military.

According to the Chairman, the benefits of the games to Nigeria include boosting the country’s economy, increasing tourism activities, infrastructural development, job creation, reducing depression and many other tangible and intangible gains.

He added that the forthcoming event will generally promote Nigerian culture, show unity and other positive things about the country.

The President of the Organisation of Military Sports in Africa (OSMA), Major General (Maj Gen) Abdullahi Maikano while speaking at the event said the OSMA under his leadership has intestified lobbying for all the expected 54 countries to participate.

The President who just returned from the tour of some African countries said, the aim of the event is to ” bring peace in Africa”.

Maj Gen Abdullahi further said that the organisation will be inspecting the Abuja facilities in September 2024 to further acertain the level of readiness and preparedness of the host country.

According to the President OSMA, Nigeria has all it takes to host the event and this comes with some benefits especially to the event managers, transport companies, hotels and other vendors.

The press briefing was attended by the Director Physical Training – Army, Brigadier General AR Bello, Director Sports of the Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Abanum and the representative of the Directorate Sports of the Nigerian Navy, Commander AO Sadiku. Also, other senior officers were in attendance including members of the 2nd AMGA Abuja 2024 Organizing Committee.