Plateau will regain its pride of place in Nigeria’s sporting realm -Gov Mutfwang…….As Mangu LG emerges champions of 2023 PFA Governorship cup

DANIEL DAUDA, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang, has reinstated resilience and commitment that the state would regain its pride of place in the Federation’s sporting scene as the state is blessed with a lot of potentials.

Governor Mutfwang vowed to refurbish all sporting facilities, most especially the mini stadia across the 17 Local Government Areas of the state.

He made this known in Mangu LGA Mini stadium during the grand finale of the 2023 Plateau Football Association (PFA) Governor’s cup.

“As this competition comes to an end, for me, the winners are Plateau State. Today, we have seen Plateau talents on display, and I would like to assure you that by the grace of God next year, we will organize this competition in a bigger and better way.

“We are going to make sure that Plateau State regain its position in sports in Nigeria, and particularly for football, and I am glad to note today that there are quite a number of football veterans who are here and would be honouring them because Plateau has been the single contributor to the production winning in Nigeria.

“Even in the last Nations Cup, we had not less than 4 or 5 players that were residents in Plateau State, and were hoping to see more and more of it. So, for those who lost, you should console and take heart that you showcase your talents, and I can assure that there will be more robust competitions.

“And before we live, we are going to make sure that we improve our sporting facilities. So, we are looking forward to see how we improve this stadium and all the stadia across the state. Once again, let me congratulates all of us for being witnesses for today’s occasion”, the Governor stated.

Observing a minute silence in honour of those killed in Mangu and Bokkos local governments on Friday night by the assailants, Mutfwang enjoined citizens not to deter because of activities of the enemies of the state.

Mutfwang went ahead to double prizes of the first, second and third positions, as the gold medalists Mangu LGA, got N3 million from the initial N1.5 million tagged prize. Silver medalists Jos North went home with N2 million instead of N1 million, while bronze medalists Shendam LGA carted N1.5 million instead of N700,000, respectively.

The Governor also promised 10 bags of fertilizers to each player of the winning team, five bags for second position each, while three bags to each team player that emerged third.

Recall that Mangu Local Government defeated their opponent’s Jos North by 1-0 to emerge winners of 2023 PFA Governor’s cup.

However, Shendam LGA edged Wase LGA 5-3 on penalty shoot-out after a 90-minute 1-1 draw, to get a bronze medal.

Meanwhile, the football epoch-making event has featured a lifetime achievement award to football legends, who in diverse ways made a landmark history in Plateau United and Super Eagles.

