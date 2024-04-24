Over 1,500 athletes set for MTN Champs season 2 challenge in Jos

…we want to put Nigeria in the global map of athletics-MTN GM

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

Over 1,500 athletes are ready to showcase their skills in the upcoming MTN Champs season 2 athletic competition, slated from Tuesday 23rd through Friday 26th April 2024, in Jos, Plateau state.

Daily Champion Newspaper inquired that, the four epoch-making sports challenges is an avenue for discovering and nurturing young talented athletes for better opportunities ahead taking into cognizance the 2025 Olympics in Paris, France.

Speaking to newsmen in Jos Monday ahead of the opening ceremony, General Manager, brand and Communication MTN, Emamoke Ogoro, stated that MTN want to put Nigeria in the global map of athletics.

“I am very excited for MTN to be participated in the athletics. And I tell you what if Nigeria has its about 70℅ of the population below the ages of 20, this is what actually it means to engage the youth.

“We have been participating in sports for more than two decades, and your all aware that were part of the NFF, we have been supporting the Super Eagles and this is the next big thing. When the Secretary general came to me and told me that 8 athletes are going to participate in the world athletic I was very excited. The vision for MTN is just like the entire world, we wake up everyday there is an Olympic just like in USA and Jamaica, we want to put Nigeria on the map. And were passionate in making sure this happened because we have so many talents that are undiscovered.

“MTN brand stand for progress. Were truly aligned ourselves with this vision and ensure that with the support of the government and the good reception were having on the Plateau we hope that were been able to articulate ourselves with the vision.”

The Secretary general, Athletic Federation of Nigeria (AFN), Rita Mosordi, said “this is the important days for athletic because we have the Olympic coming up 2025.

” We have carried awareness campaign in worship centers, schools and media platforms, and therefore were calling on parents, guardians and well wishes to themselves and support their wards. ”

She also revealed that measures have been put in place to ensure all participating athletes undergo drugs test.

Highlighting the peers that will be in action, Deji Ogboyenge, said the competition is focusing on secondary schools students according different age grade which includes; under 14, 17, 20 and professional category, advised coaches not to act contrary.

According to him, “MTN Champs season 2 started in Asaba on February, early April were in Ibadan and now Jos is the third city and by the grace of God the grand finale would be in Calabar. Our MTN Champs competition in Asaba served as a trials for the African games that just concluded.

“By June we have run about 9 competitions in the space of one year and that is unprecedented. That is why we partner with the national schools Federation, it is very important know that education is very key.

“There will be a prize at the end of the competition aside from the scholarship, developmental stages and other benefits, the overall winners will be giving a scholarship and go to MTN academy in Lagos.”