United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325: conference will consolidate on the current civil-military relationships – Dame Tallen

The Hon Minister of women affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen has said the 2nd Annual security sector on Women Conference was unique as it helped to consolidate on the current civil-military relationships crucial to the realization of the peace and security of the nation.

The Minister who said this At the 2nd Annual Security Sector Forum on Women, Peace and Security in Nigeria at the National Defence College in Abuja with the theme: “Mainstreaming Gender in National Early Warning Systems and Security Challenge , added that the conference was all about the women in the security sector sharing their live experiences and contributing to a participatory process to advance gender balance and also to spotlight men who have supported them to climb to the peak of their career”.

Dame Tallen called on all enthusiastic Development Partners to come on board to support the process of developing the 3rd National Action Plan (NAP) which according to her, “is the main instrument for the implementation of the United Nations Security Council Resolution (UNSCR) 1325.”

She reminded her audience that the United Nations Security Council Resolution (UNSCR) 1325 was unanimously passed by the Security Council on the 31st of October, 2000 as the first of several Resolutions on “Women, Peace and Security” (WPS).

The Resolution, with its four pillars of prevention, participation, protection and peace building and recovery, the Minister stated, “has become the focal point for stimulating worldwide efforts to deal with the many challenges that women face in situations of conflict.”

Dame Tallen further apprised her audience that the 2nd Edition of the Annual Security Sector Forum on Women in the Security Sector was one of the best practices in the implementation of the UNSCR 1325 on Women Peace and Security, adding that the conference was being held as part of the 16-Days of activism against gender-based violence organized by the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, Defence Headquarters and supported by UN Women and the British Military Advisory Training Team (BMATT).

She said the National Action Plan (NAP) which acts as a key platform for countries to set priorities, coordinate action and track progress, was to prompt meaningful changes in behaviour, policies and funding as well as provide civil society with a mechanism to hold Governments accountable and create space for Governments, multilateral institutions, and civil society to work together for greater impact.

The minister noted that contributions of the Nigeria Army, the Nigeria Navy and the Nigeria Air-Force through the concerted efforts of all the Security Chiefs in ending insurgency and emerging crimes across the country cannot be over emphasized.

In her remarks, the Special guest of honour, the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Dr. Mrs. Aisha M. Buhari commended the security sector for putting in their best in addressing the security challenges that bedevilled the nation but appealed for more pro-activeness, action and commitment to gender parity.

Speaking earlier, the UN Women Country Representative in Nigeria and ECOWAs, Ms. Comfort Lamptey said that as Nigeria moves towards the development of the 3rd National Action Plan on UN Security Council Resolution 1325, under the coordination of the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, the role of the security sector would be critical. “In these efforts, UN women will remain committed to supporting and charting priority areas for implementation”, she added.

The Country Representative of United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), Ms. Ulla Mueller, said it has been more than 20 years since the adoption of the UNSCR of women participation in security and conflicts but there is still a lot left to be done globally and in Nigeria.

“As we are aware many areas across Nigeria are challenged by insecurity both for women and girls, it may be difficult for them to participate fully in the development of Nigeria. It has been documented that when women actively participate in peace and conflict resolutions, it is more likely to be long lasting and it is more sustainable.”

Highlight of the occasion was the decoration of the First Lady of the Federal Republic Nigeria and the President the African First Ladies Peace Mission, Dr. Mrs. Aisha M. Buhari as a Gender Ambassador for championing the cause of women and children. Dame Tallen supported by UN Women Country Representative in Nigeria and ECOWAs, Ms. Comfort Lamptey and the Country Representative of United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), Ms. Ulla Mueller decorated the Nigeria’s First Lady in the orange colours in line with the theme of the 2021 edition of the 16-Days of Activism against gender-based violence: Orange the World, end violence against women and girls, now!

Recognition Awards were given to seven outstanding female officers of the Security Agencies, among whom were: Brigadier General, Christiana Thomas (Defence Headquarters Gender Advisor, Nigerian Army); Navy Captain Sola Isola Adebayo, the Assistant Director, Policy (Defence Headquarters); Navy Captain Feyisara Medinat Solebo, the Nigerian Navy Gender Advisor, Naval Headquarters; Group Captain Rahinat Garba, the Gymnasium Coordinator, Presidency (Nigeria Air Force Headquarters) and Major Janet Emeterojo Osamgbi, the Nigeria Army Gender Advisor (Army Headquarters); Lieutenant Commander Cecilia Sanni, Staff Officer, Quality Assurance (Defence Headquarters) and Assistant Inspector General Aishatu Abubakar (Nigeria Police Force) for their numerous contributions to gender issues.

