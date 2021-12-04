Champion Newspapers Limited
HOMA Catholic Int’l Ministry End of year thanksgiving , WhiteMoney BBN Season winner held in Lagos

L-r...  Winner of Big Brother Naija Season 6 ;Hazel Oyeze Onou popularly known as whitemoney  , (Homa Spiritual Director)  Sister Ifunanya  Mouegbunam ; Special Guest   Managing Director /Editor-in Chief  Champion Newspapers Limited ;Dr (Mrs) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa ; during the HOMA Catholic  International  Ministry  End of year thanksgiving &  WhiteMoney BBN Season winner  held in Lagos on 3/12/2021.
R-L … whitemoney  , Sister Ifunanya  Mouegbunam ;  Grandmother Ifeoma,  whitemoney   mother ;Grace  and their Sister Anglina.

L-r … Winner of Big Brother Naija Season 6 ;Hazel Oyeze Onou popularly known as whitemoney  ,been giving the word of God Bible by Homa Spiritual Director)  Sister Ifunanya  Mouegbunam .

L-r…Nollywood Actress ;Ebere Okeke, with   popular Nigerian actor, model and an entrepreneur Arinze Okonkwo .

R-L… Winner of Big Brother Naija Season 6 ;Hazel Oyeze Onou popularly known as whitemoney Greeting his biological Mother Mrs. Grace.

L-r … Special Guest ;Managing Director /Editor-in Chief  Champion Newspapers Limited ;Dr (Mrs) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa ; (Homa Spiritual Director)  Sister Ifunanya  Mouegbunam ; Winner of Big Brother Naija Season 6 ;Hazel Oyeze Onou popularly known as whitemoney  .

L-r …Elder Chinedu Ngelu, Elder John Onwuuegbunnam and Pastor Patrick Chikwelugo.

Cross Section of the women ; Homa Catholic international ministry  singing praises to God  .

Winner of Big Brother Naija Season 6 ;Hazel Oyeze Onou popularly known as whitemoney , coming for his Thanksgiving to the Lord .

Winner of Big Brother Naija Season 6 ;Hazel Oyeze Onou popularly known as whitemoney   in a group photograph with friends and well wishers during the HOMA Catholic Ministry  End of year thanksgiving &  WhiteMoney BBN Season winner  held  at Whitely Event Center Nnobi  Aguda  in Lagos on 3/12/2021.

 

 

