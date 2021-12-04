Abuja master plan: FCT Minister vow to demolish all structures seating on violated plots, no matter how highly placed or expensive

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The FCT Administration has vowed to demolish all structures seating on violated plots, no matter how highly placed and no matter how expensive that building is coast.

FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello who made this vow at the commissioning of the head office building of Abuja Property Development Company on Friday said, “no body’s property will be touched if it’s on a genuinely allocated land that has the correct papers. Nobody’s property will be touched if it was built based on Development Control approval, based on all the requirements by law that a person needs”

On constant attacks on enforcement team, the Minister said persons will be prosecuted for the cost of the diesel and the staff and the police and where for any reason, “an investor arranges with thugs and they beat our staff, we are going to charge them on criminal procedures. We want to develop the city but the city has to be developed in an organized manner, just like it is done in all parts of the world”

In the words of the Hon. Minister: “We are working very closely with REDAN, we are working closely with the National Assembly and a number of properties have been identified and we are also working closely with the ICPC and the EFCC because many of those properties are bought based on ill-gotten money and they use them as means of laundering. All these will no longer be accepted” he warned.

“Also, for every property that is allowed to stand and an official somewhere has not done his or her work, we will not allow these officials as well because at the end of the day, it is the off takers that loses out because they spend money”.

“And talking of off-takers, I want to advise anybody who wants to buy any property in any estate in Abuja to do proper diligence and the first place to do it, you come to the FCT, go to the relevant department and confirm that that particular Estate is genuine and then confirm that the person himself is genuine”

Bello however, advice intended developers to sign the right papers, get a solicitors who know property business in Abuja to guide them, before going into any transaction, that way, he said, a lot of people can save money.

“On our own part, we are going to enforce planning in the establishment of Estates. All Estates, ordinarily, should have provisions for play areas, provision for community centres/shopping facilities, places for worship and in some areas also, depending on the size, provisions for places for educational activities”.

“The reason why so flooding in a number of areas is simply because the plan that was meant to be followed was not followed and unfortunately, over the years, may be institutional capacity to be able to enforce was reduced. All this is going to change because every person’s life is sacrosanct and the whole idea of living in an estate is to live in a community that is safe, serene, beautiful, peaceful, so that people can raise their family and children in an environment that makes them very productive as a people”.

Earlier, the Managing Director, APDC, Lawal Magaji ,said a 10-member board of seasoned professionals across various sectors which was inaugurated 2018,for APDC, chaired by Alhaji Mohammed Idris has been selfless in discharging their duties and have provided an enabling environment, professional advice and situational support for the company to thrive.

In addition, the Chairman said the Board has created awareness about the company and enriching its customer base through the introduction of its products and services to contacts worldwide.

“As a board, we have always adopted good corporate governance practices in directing the affairs of the company. I can say without ambiguity, that we have ensured that APDC has been properly managed, particularly by ensuring effective performance of management”.

Highlights of the event include commissioning of the head office of Abuja Property Development Company and a tour of the building complex.

