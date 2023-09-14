UNILAG ,OAU students protest tuition fee hike

.OAU says it’s only for one session

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

Some students of the University of Lagos, on Wednesday, took to the streets to express their dissatisfaction with the raised tuition fees announced by the school management.

This marks the second protest in just one week, with the UNILAG students joined by their peers from other universities.

The protesters took to the streets, calling on the school authorities to lower the fees. They were accompanied by police and security personnel.

Some students expressed their determination to continue protesting until the school authorities reverted to their previous fees, stating that the fee increase lacked empathy.

The students also urged the Federal Government to allocate the funds from subsidy removal towards education instead of allowing an increase in school fees.

When contacted by our correspondent, a female student of the institution who refused to be mentioned confirmed the protest but said it was marred by low turnout.

“There was a protest today… But the organisers complained that the turnout of students was low,” she said.

In July, the UNILAG authorities announced a rise in tuition fees for both new and returning undergraduate students, citing the current economic conditions as the reason behind the decision.

Similarly , The management of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State has declared an increase in the tuition fees of both the fresh and returning students.

It was noted that the adjustable fees are for only one academic session.

This was contained in a release by the institution’s Public Relations Officer, Abiodun Olarewaju on Wednesday following the decision of the University’s Senate at its emergency meeting on Tuesday.

According to the release, “for those in the Faculties of Arts, Law and Humanities , the ‘freshers’ will pay N151, 200 while returning students of the same faculties will pay N89,200.

“For those in the Faculties of Technology and Science, the new students will pay N163, 200 and the returning students of the same faculties are to pay N101, 200.

“In addition, the new students being admitted into the Faculties in the College of Health Sciences, and the Faculty of Pharmacy are to pay N190, 200 ( new students) and N128, 200 (returning students) respectively.”

However, the students union has reacted, expressing displeasure over the increment which they described as surprising.

In a statement signed by the President of the Great Ife Students Union, Abbas Ojo, the Secretary General, Akinboni Opeyemi, and the Public Relations Officer, Omisore Elijah, the union decried the new development.

“Our attention has been drawn to a proposed school charge circulating. We are stating our displeasure with the management of Obafemi Awolowo University, as the Federal Government has debunked involvement in any form of increment in tuition fees.

“The leadership of the Student’s Union, privy to the incessant increment in other Federal Higher Institutions, has been working tirelessly to ensure Obafemi Awolowo University is kept out of the trending hike in fees.

“While the leadership of the union is dissatisfied with this inimical increment, we want to use this medium to address our union members and urge them to remain calm, as all hands are on deck.

“We are going to exhaust all reasonable options that will be soothing to the common student that we all are. We will reach out to the necessary quarters on how to rectify this, bring back normalcy, and what can be generally accepted,” the statement