Rejected nominees: I shunned taking arms against Lagos lawmakers, says Sanwo-Olu

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday denied any rift between the Executive and Legislative arms of government in the State, saying he rejects the feelings of taking arms in totality.

The Governor maintained that were the Executive designed to be omnipotent and omniscient, the oversight function of the Legislature would have been needless.

Sanwo-Olu made the remarks in his speech shortly after the swearing-in of 37-member State Exco in Alausa, noting his Second Term would be to build on the successes of the first four years in office.

The 37 new cabinet members are, Lawal Pedro – Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General, Bolaji Dada – Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Akin Abayomi – Commissioner for Health, Tokunbo Wahab – Commissioner for Environment, Moruf Akinderu Fatai – Commissioner for Housing and Gbenga Omotoso – Commissioner for Information and Strategy.

Others include, Ibrahim Layode – Commissioner for Home Affairs, Mobolaji Ogunlende – Commissioner for Youths and Social Development, Dayo Alebiosu-Bush – Commissioner for Waterfronts Infrastructure, Abisola Olusanya – Commissioner for Agriculture, Rotimi Fashola – Special Adviser, Agriculture, Gbenga Oyerinde – Commissioner for Special Duties and Toke Benson-Awoyinka – Commissioner for Tourism.

Others are, Osiyemi Oluwaseun – Commissioner for Transportation, Tunbosun Alake – Commissioner for Innovation, Science and Technology, Mr. Afolabi Ayantayo – Commissioner for Establishment, Training and Pension, Engr. Abiola Olowu – Special Adviser, Commerce, Industry and Investment, Kayode Bolaji Roberts – Commissioner for Local Government Affairs, Mosopefoluwa George – Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Sola Giwa – Special Adviser, Transportation, Olajide Babatunde – Special Adviser, eGIS, Idris Aregbe – Special Adviser, Tourism Dr. Oreoluwa Finnih-Awokoya – Special Adviser, Health, Adekunle Olayinka – Special Adviser, Works and Infrastructure and AbdulKabir Opeyemi Ogungbo – Special Adviser, Taxation and Pension.

The rest are, Folashade Ambrose-Medem – Commissioner for Industry, Trade and Investment, Bola Olumegbon – Special Adviser, Central Business District, Jamiu Alli-Balogun – Commissioner for Basic Education, Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu – Special Adviser, Environment, Afolabi Abiodun Tajudeen – Special Adviser, Political Education and Civic Engagement, Akinyeri Bankole Ajigbotafe – Commissioner for Wealth Creation, Barakat Odunuga-Bakare – Special Adviser, Housing, Yekini Nurudeen Agbaje – Special Adviser, Rural Development and Chieftaincy Affairs, Olumide Oluyinka – Commissioner for Physical Planning, Abayomi Samson Oluyomi – Commissioner for Finance, Iyabode Oyeyemi Ayoola – Special Adviser, Central Internal Audit and Tolani Sule Akibu – Commissioner for Tertiary Education.

Sanwo-Olu said, “It is with great pleasure that I welcome you all to this historic occasion, the swearing-in of new Commissioners and Special Advisers to form the new, improved Executive Council of Lagos State. This occasion is historic because it is another milestone in our democratic odyssey, and a fulfillment of the provisions of our Constitution.

“In a world troubled by instability and a rising suspicion of the value of democracy in some quarters, this event and the journey to get here demonstrates how well we are doing, and how well we have imbibed the tenets of democracy.

“Earlier, I alluded to the painstaking effort at selecting the members of this Executive Council. The process worked in the very way that it was designed to, a collaborative effort between the Executive and Legislature to throw up the best hands that will serve the people of Lagos State.

“Accordingly, I want to express my utmost gratitude to the Honourable Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Right Honourable Mudashiru Obasa; and to every member of the Lagos State House of Assembly. As representatives of our people in their various constituencies, they did the job required of them by our Constitution. This Executive Council is so much better for their efforts.

“Let me go further to say that I am not unaware of the feelings in some quarters that the initial rejection of some nominees by the Lagos State House of Assembly, necessitating the submission of a revised list of nominees, signified a call to arms between the Executive and the Legislature. I reject such feelings in totality.

“Were the Executive designed to be omnipotent and omniscient, the very important oversight function of the Legislature will be needless.

“Thankfully, our Constitution recognises that our people will be best served with a system of Checks and Balances that is led by independent bodies in each Arm of Government. This system demands collaboration, and a willingness to give and take without rancour. That is what the Executive and Legislature of Lagos State, in the past few weeks, have fully demonstrated in arriving at this event today. Once again, I thank the Right Honourable Speaker and all members of the Lagos State House of Assembly for their diligence, cooperation and contribution.”

The Governor tasked the new members of the Executive Council on the spirit of cooperation and collaboration with the State House of Assembly, saying the people of Lagos State demand and expect the best.

He stated, “The expectations of our people have never been higher than they are right now. Doing your best to meet them is therefore not an option. It is the least you will be expected to do. Lagos is the Centre of Excellence; your work must be excellent in every ramification.

“Working together, carrying the people along, keeping your feet on the ground, and ensuring that every decision you take has the best interest of our people at the heart of it, are the surest ways to succeed,” Sanwo-Olu warned.

Continuing, Sanwo-Olu noted, “Achieving this requires every one of you to reach out, to engage and to collaborate. It requires you to have the humility to listen and to learn; the humility to consult widely and to consider wellmeaning advice; and the humility to recognise that we all win or lose together. I demand and expect no less from you all.

“The task of this new Cabinet is clear. It is to build on the successes of our Administration’s first four years in office. It is to take our people closer and closer to our dream of a Greater Lagos. As fate will have it, we are also marking the First 100 Days of our Administration’s Second Term in Office. So today is as good a time as any to review the past, and to set our sights on the glorious future ahead of us.”

Soeaking on his plans for second term, Sanwo-Olu said, “The achievements in our First Term owed a lot to the quality and calibre of the men and women in that Cabinet. They worked relentlessly and assiduously, and Lagos State is the better for it. I am grateful to them for their sterling efforts in the service of our people. Happily, some members of that team are part of the new one, thus ensuring a measure of continuity in our government.

“Over the past 100 Days since we began our Second Term, a lot more has happened. We started by announcing the renaming of our Governance Agenda to T.H.E.M.E.S+. This was in recognition of the necessity of incorporating Social Inclusion, Gender Equality and Youth Development into all our programmes. We will be laser focused on building a better and more equitable society. No one and no sector will be left behind in our journey to building a Greater Lagos.

“Beyond the broad T.H.E.M.E.S+ agenda, our Second Term will be focused on building and completing enduring legacy projects in Transportation, Health and Agriculture that will open up more economic and developmental opportunities for the citizens of our great State.

“Already, in just the first 100 Days, we have witnessed the commencement of operations of the Blue Line Rail Service. What a joy it has been for me, and I am sure for millions of our people, to watch as Lagos finally joined the list of cities around the world with a modern and functional metro rail system. The journey to make this happen was long and tough. But we proved ourselves to be more durable and tougher.

“The smiles on the faces of commuters already using the Blue Line will soon be replicated along the Agbado to Marina corridor where we are putting finishing touches to the completion of the Red Line Rail Service. This route will encompass 13 Stations in iconic parts of Lagos like Iju, Agege, Ikeja, Oshodi, Mushin, Yaba, Ebute Meta and Ebute Ero.

“Still on Rail, we shall commence the extension of the Blue Line from Mile 2 to Okokomaiko. This will expand coverage of the service to millions more of our people. When completed and fully operational, the extended Blue Line and the Red Line will jointly serve over one and half million commuters daily. As many experts have stated, the benefits of this to our economy will be massive. More importantly, the improvement in the quality of life of our people will be palpable.

“The giant strides we are making with Rail will be complemented by our efforts on Road infrastructure. To this end, we will focus on completing Phase 1 of the 4th Mainland Bridge. This Bridge, which will link Ikorodu, Epe and Ibeju-Lekki axes of our State, will further open up the eastern corridor of Lagos, and catalyse economic growth and development for the millions of Lagosians living and working in that area.”