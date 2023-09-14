Ebonyi govt tasks NCC to formulate reforms, strategies, to curb menace of financial fraud on telecommunication platforms

BY CLEMENT NNACHI ,Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Government has tasked the Nigerian Communications Commission /NCC, to formulate reforms/strategies, that would curb the menace of financial fraud on Telecommunications platforms in the society.

The State Commissioner for Market Development and Parks Professor Nwogo Ajuka Obasi, gave the charge in Abakaliki the State capital on Wednesday, on the occasion of a One -Day Consumer Advocacy Group Sensitization Programme, organized by the Commission.

The Event tagged *Shine your Eye, no fall mugu, was held amid incidence of E-banking fraudsters.

The Commissioner identified education and awareness as the first line of defence against this fraudulent activities.

Professor Obasi decried the rise in financial fraud cases, where fraudsters exploit unsuspecting individuals and businesses through SIM Card Swaps, identity theft.

*As active participant in the business community, it is crucial for us to be aware of the risks involved and take necessary precautions to protect ourselves and resources*

He urged the citizenry to understand the potential risks and adopt measures to safeguard their finances

Earlier in an address the Head Consumer Protection and Advocacy Unit, Consumer Affairs Bureau of NCC, Mr Umar Alkassin, represented by Mr Clem’s Omife, said that the event was organized to create consumer awareness and promote initiatives that would would empower telecom consumers with knowledge for their protection within the telecom industry.

*It is in view of this and in line with the Commissions Consumer Centric posture that the Commission, in collaboration with relevant advocacy groups embarked on the sensitization programme tagged “Shine Your Eyes – No Fall Mugu”

*One of the critical mandates of the Nigeria Communications Commission, is the protection and promotion of the interests of Consumers, which is majorly domiciled with the Consumer Affairs Bureau of the Commission*

*Today, telecom consumers are enjoying broadband and other services driven by the quest to establish a digital economy*

*As the telecom industry evolves, there is a growing concern over the rising trend of fraud perpetuated on telecom platform (electronic fraud) across key sectors of the Nigerian economy*

He regretted that Cyber criminals were targeting telecos networks, interrupting service provision and accessing bank data, leaving Victims with enormous losses from SIM swaps and USSD e-payment frauds.

Highlights of the occasion was the free donation of several brands of Telephones to consumers.

In attendance at the event included Telecom Operators, Industry Players, representative of Economic ànd Financial Crime Commission /EFCC, Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission /ICPC, Mr Chinedu Kama, a representative of Central Bank of Nigeria /CBN, Officials of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp /NSCDC,