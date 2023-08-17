UNICAL suspends Law faculty dean over sexual harassment allegations

The management of the University of Calabar has suspended the Dean of the Faculty of Law, Prof. Cyril Ndifon, over allegations of sexual harassment.

Ndifon’s suspension, effective August 17, 2023, followed a probe by the management of the school into the allegations of sexual harassment levelled against him by female students of the faculty on Monday.

A viral video on social media had shown the students of the faculty storming the office of the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Florence Obi, bearing placards with inscriptions such as, “Ndifon must go for our sanity”, “We are tired of buying law journals”, “We are tired of lecturers not attending classes”, and “Law girls are not your bonanza; Prof. Ndifon should stop grabbing us and others.”

However, in an interview with newsmen, the professor denied the allegations, stating that the protest was orchestrated by individuals within the faculty who held a grudge against him.

In a letter by the school registrar, Gabriel Egbe, made available to The PUNCH on Thursday through the university’s spokesperson, Eyo Bassey, the management said it was unsatisfied with the response to the query served on Ndifon.

The letter partly read, “Please refer to our letter Ref UC/REG/DISC.45A dated August 14, 2023 on your alleged violation of the provisions of the extant laws and policies of the University and your response to the said letter, which was dated August 16, 2023.

“The Vice Chancellor has gone through your written representations and is not satisfied with your explanations.

“She has therefore directed that you be relieved of your position as Dean, Faculty of Law and placed on suspension while the matter is referred to a panel that will be set up to investigate these allegations.

“The relief of position as Dean, Faculty of Law, and suspension from official duties takes effect from August 17, 2023 You are to hand over all University property in your possession, including all official responsibilities presently handled by you to the Sub-Dean of the Faculty before vacating office.

“You are to stay away from the university premises except while responding to an invitation from the panel investigating these allegations.”