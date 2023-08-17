A Demand for Reparations and Neocolonialism Mitigation in African Nations

I write with a solemn duty that transcends political boundaries and historical narratives. It is with unwavering conviction that I convene this crucial discussion, addressing the weighty issues of historical injustices and neocolonialism that have left an indelible mark on our beloved continent.

As we reflect on the dark era of the transatlantic slave trade, Africa, particularly Nigeria, bore witness to an unimaginable saga of human suffering and exploitation. The transatlantic slave trade tore families apart and scarred our collective memory, inflicting anguish and despair across generations. Our own city of Lagos, now vibrant and thriving, once witnessed the heart-wrenching departure of enslaved individuals, torn from their homes and subjected to unthinkable horrors in foreign lands. This chapter, marred by pain and degradation, is etched in our history.

Colonialism followed, as European powers imposed dominion over vast African territories, reshaping borders, exploiting resources, and disrupting our societal structures. Nigeria, a land of diverse cultures and kingdoms, fell under British rule, enduring foreign norms, governance systems, and exploitative economic practices.

I express deep concern that neocolonialism, characterized by economic dependency, unequal trade relations, and political interference, still casts its shadow over us even after attaining political independence. This impedes the realization of our sovereignty and self-determination, perpetuating exploitation and inequality.

I call upon former colonial powers and the international community to acknowledge the grave consequences of these historical injustices on African nations, particularly Nigeria. I urge for reparations of at least $5 trillion dollars, not as an act of vengeance, but as a path to healing and restoration. A comprehensive reparations framework must be established, meticulously assessing the damages inflicted by centuries of injustice.

Furthermore, I beseech former colonial powers to invest in education, healthcare, infrastructure, and economic empowerment within African nations, especially those that have borne the brunt of exploitation. I also urge the repatriation of culturally significant artifacts that were taken from the African continent during the colonial period.

I also challenge the terminology that simplifies the rich tapestry of Africa into a single label “blacks”. Especially when used in a derogatory and abusive manner. If people from the Asia continent can be referred to as Asians, Europe – Europeans, America – Americans, then people from Africa continent should be referred to as Africans not “blacks”. Who is white?

–Senator Ned Munir Nwoko (Delta North)