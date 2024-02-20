TRELION brings together Emily , Ebeniro, Worgwu,  Fetaru, Dr Moses,Others to discuss Global Branding strategies at Personal Branding Summit (PBS) 2024.

Africa’s No. 1 Global Personal Branding Summit will be held from Friday, 23rd February to Sunday, 25th February 2024, leading thought influencers and global architects will be coming together at Personal Branding Summit (PBS) 2024.

Personal Branding Summit (PBS) 2024 is put together with the aim of educating and engaging the public and all stakeholders including SMEs on the importance of having and growing a global brand. Personal Branding Summit (PBS) 2024 is designed purposely to drive effective branding in individuals, corporate organizations, SMEs, governments, and non-governmental organizations by providing relevant insights, skills, and tools for application in actualizing this goal.

The event which would happen Live on Youtube at 7 pm each day, would host Dr Daniel Moses a man with an intense drive and passion for growth and success and has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to establishing himself as a rising star within the UK’s property and Business Industry, Emily Wale-Koya the founder of the School of Personal Branding, she is one of Africa’s top Leading Personal Branding Strategist and Speaker.

Haoma Worgwu is one of LinkedIn top voices in the marketing category and the founder and lead trainer of the Global “20 Days Linkedin Growth Program with Haoma,” her signature training program. Faith Fetaru is a certified Image Consultant, founder of Fetaru Image & Consults, and Female Country Representative for MOGi Global Leadership School in Uganda, Mengo Sherastine is a Personal Positioning Consultant, he is a Partner at Pan African Intellectuals. Dr Tru Powell, and Felix Fombang from Cameroon would also be discussing global strategies in The Rise Of AI at the summit.

To be a part of the Personal Branding Summit (PBS) 2024 log on to www.pbsglobal.xyz.

Personal Branding Summit (PBS) 2024 is put together by KARAKURI. An innovation and creativity company in Lagos. Personal Branding Summit (PBS) 2024 is proudly sponsored by Seatsandtickets, Trelion, InsideBusiness Africa. Property Wealth Education, AfriMartUK, and Value media.