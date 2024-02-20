Plateau: Mutfwang launches victims support funds, assures transparency to donors

Daniel Dauda, Jos

The Executive Governor of Plateau State, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang, has assured that his administration will be transparent and accountable in distributing relief materials to victims of terrorist attacks in the state.

The materials were donated by the Federal Government’s Victims Support Fund (VSF), chaired by Gen. Theophilus Danjuma (rtd).

Governor Mutfwang also announced the formation of a committee, led by the Secretary to Government of the State, to oversee the distribution process. The committee will include representatives from Non Governmental Organizations (NGOs), the media, community leaders and other relevant stakeholders.

The Governor made these remarks during the official launch of the VSF 2023/2024 programme, which aims to improve livelihoods and empower communities in Bassa, Riyom, and Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas of the State.

He expressed gratitude to Gen. Theophilus Danjuma (rtd) and the VSF management for their intervention for the displaced persons in Plateau and said the trust between the State Government, VSF and Plateau people would be maintained.

Governor Mutfwang appealed for strong partnership with top government agencies, philanthropists and well meaning individuals to facilitate the return of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) to their ancestral homes in the state.

“We want to be accountable to our donors, to the victims, and to the people of the state. So be rest assured that whatever you have brought to Plateau will be put to good use. We thank you very sincerely for thinking about the victims of the unfortunate violence that has been happening on the Plateau.”

Governor Mutfwang advised the victims not to lose hope but remain resilient and optimistic as government is working tirelessly to ensure that they overcome their challenges.

The Chairman of the VSF, Gen. Theophilus Danjuma (rtd), represented by the Special Adviser on Programmes and Operations, Mrs Toyin Akerele-Ogunsiyi, said the intervention would cover food distribution, education, income generation, psychosocial support and peacebuilding initiatives.

He explained that the programme, which would cost VSF N250 million, would benefit Bassa, Barkin-Ladi and Riyom Local Government Areas of the state.

”You will recall that VSF was established in 2014 with the mandate to provide support to victims of insecurity in the North-East. But recently, our mandate has been extended to cover states like Plateau to improve livelihoods and rebuild communities affected by conflicts.

”Our mandate includes distribution of foodstuff, educational materials, training of teachers, income generation by providing equipment and machines to the victims to start small businesses, peacebuilding, water and sanitation, among others.” He stated.