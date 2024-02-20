Lagos lifts suspension on RTEAN, dissolves parks and garages committee

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The Lagos State Government has lifted the ban on the activities of Road Transport Employers’ Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) in the State.

Ths was contained in a release signed by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Hon. Sola Giwa.

It would be recalled that the State Government suspended the activities of RTEAN accross the State on September, 2022 and constituted a Caretaker Committee to oversee the Affairs of the union.

The statement t read, “In furtherance of this administration’s quest to foster peace and smooth working relationship among union members in the transportation sector, the Lagos State Government has lifted the ban on the activities of Road Transport Employers’ Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) in the State.

Giwa said on Monday that the government took the decision after careful consideration and extensive consultations with relevant Stakeholders, including members of the association, Trade Union Congress, (TUC) and the general public.

Hon. Giwa further stated that the Lagos State Parks and Garages Administrators’ Committee which was set up to manage parks and garage facilities in the State has been dissolved with immediate effect.

He explained that the decision is made in the best interest of promoting unity and peaceful co-existence, ensuring the smooth operation of transport services within the State as well as helping to foster a more collaborative relationship between the government and the transport union, ultimately leading to improved services for the public.

The Special Adviser urged all parties involved to adhere strictly to the terms and conditions of the settlement reached for peaceful and sustainable operations in the transportation sector.

He also implored them to cooperate and work together towards building a better transportation system to benefit all Lagos State residents.