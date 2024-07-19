Bigi’s Vibrant Partnership Sweetens Nigerian Idol Season 9

Bigi Carbonated Soft Drink, produced by Rite Foods Limited, celebrates Chima Udoye from Anambra State as the champion of Nigerian Idol Season 9! Chima emerged as the winner after a nail-biting finale against talented finalists Lammy and Chioma on July 14th, 2024.

Bigi’s involvement in Nigerian Idol Season 9 went beyond simply being a sponsor. From the very beginning, Bigi brought refreshing excitement to the show. Fans were treated to a surprise at the Ikeja City Mall (ICM) with a dynamic Flash Mob, setting the tone for a season filled with energy.

The top 10 contestants were welcomed with a special touch as Bigi surprised them with personalised gift boxes filled with customised merchandise, a sweet reminder of their journey. Bigi also spread joy throughout Lagos with the “Bigi Random Acts of Kindness” initiative. The top 4 contestants hit the streets, surprising unsuspecting Lagosians with gifts and put smiles on their faces.

Bigi continued to weave heartwarming moments throughout the season. The top 4 contestants experienced a delightful surprise when Bigi reunited them with their loved ones during the second-to-last live show. The emotional reunion fuelled their passion and created unforgettable memories. To top it all off, Bigi hosted a luxurious candlelight dinner in the show’s final week, allowing the top 4 and their loved ones to share a special evening filled with delicious food, music, and celebration.

Past Nigerian Idol winners, Progress Chukwuyem (Season 7) and Victory Gbakara (Season 8), graced the stage with their own performances, proving the lasting success stories born from Nigerian Idol. The Bigi Idol winner, Precieberry delivered a memorable performance of Jon Ogah’s “Uncle Suru” with Progress. Victory entertained the audience with a self-written song, “The Best Years of Your Life”, showing his unique talent.

Chima battled it out against fellow finalists Lammy and Chioma in a grand finale held on July 14th, 2024. The energetic competition showed the immense musical talent in Nigeria, culminating in Chima’s well-deserved win.

The show host IK Osakioduwa kept the audience on the edge of their seats before announcing Chima as the winner. The news was met with jubilation from Chima’s fans, marking a fitting end to a season filled with exceptional talent and powered by the refreshing taste of Bigi.

As the winner of Nigerian Idol Season 9, Chima walks away with an incredible prize package fit for a star: a whopping ₦30,000,000 cash prize, a brand-new Sports Utility Vehicle to cruise around in style, a music deal complete with a music video to launch his career, a DSTV Explora with a one-year premium subscription for endless entertainment, and a refreshing one-year supply of Bigi beverages to keep him cool every moment of his journey. Nigerian Idol Season 9 was a resounding success, and Chima Udoye is poised for a bright future in the music industry.