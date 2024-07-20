Champion Newspapers Limited
Phone lovers can own latest Samsung Fold/Flip 6 by pre-ordering – Glo

Phone lovers can own the latest Samsung Fold/Flip 6 by pre-ordering, digital solutions provider, Globacom, has assured its customers.

In a press statement issued in Lagos, the company said that the offer covers Samsung Z Fold 6 256GB which goes for N2,795,000; Samsung Z Fold 6 512GB for N2,974,000; Samsung Z Fold 6 1TB for N3,331,000 and Samsung Z Fold 6 256GB for N1,674,000 only.

 

Similarly, Samsung Z Fold 6 512GB which goes for N1,853,000; Samsung Z Fold 6 512 Eco package for N3,635,000; Samsung Z Fold 6 1TB Eco package for N3,992,000 and Samsung Z Fold 6 512 GB eco package for N2,223,600 are also on offer.

 

Globacom added that customers will enjoy free 18G of data from Glo over six months when they buy  any of the phones.

The innovative devices transform from smartphones to tablets, offering a versatile experience for productivity and entertainment, Globacom disclosed in a press statement in Lagos.

Globacom advised interested buyers to  pre-order any of the devices which come in different colours from now until July 31st, 2024 by  registering for preorder using the link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScfJKl18DDmlGAvwUDQcoQVdlWOwcDQYW1-vb3r_D_rRVmwSw/viewform or they visit any Gloworld shop across the country to make the pre-order at the  minimum deposit of N500,000.

 

Samsung Fold/Flip 6 phones are the latest products from world-class handheld device manufacturers, Samsung, with whom Globacom enjoys an existing sales arrangement.

