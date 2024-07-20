Promasidor Nigeria Appoints Eno Udoma-Eniang as Corporate Affairs & Ikun Dairy Farm (IDF) Director

Promasidor Nigeria Limited is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Eno Udoma-Eniang as its Corporate Affairs & IDF Director, effective July 8th, 2024.

Eno joins Promasidor Nigeria from Emerging Markets Telecommunications Services Limited (9Mobile), where she held several leadership roles, the last of which was Head of Government and Legislative Affairs, promoting a favourable positioning and protection for the organization’s corporate, regulatory, and policy interests.

She brings over three decades of extensive multinational and multi-jurisdictional experience, in broad multi-functional roles spanning legal practice, social responsibility, corporate and regulatory affairs, and commercial legal management, to the Promasidor team. Her career cuts across Law Practice, Banking, and Telecommunications sectors, having worked in top-notch law firms including, Udo Udoma & Belo Osagie (Nigeria), Bentsi Enchill, Letsa & Ankomah (Accra, Ghana), UBA Trustees and Econet Wireless Nigeria (Now Airtel Nigeria).

Eno’s proven track record in Leadership, Stakeholder Management, Communications, Corporate Governance, and Advocacy makes her an invaluable addition to Promasidor Nigeria leadership team.

Eno Chaired the Legal & Regulatory Committee of the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) and currently serves as the 2nd Vice Chairman of the Committee of Legal Advisers & Company Secretaries of the Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA).

Dr Eno Udoma-Eniang is a lawyer and holds a B.L from both the Nigerian Law School and Ghana School of Law, an MBA in Consultancy Management from the University of Wales, Cardiff, and an Executive MBA and DBA from EMAS Business School, Eurasia. She is a Chartered Mediator and Conciliator (ChMC), a Chartered Secretary and Administrator, a Member of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, and an Associate Member of the International Management Academy (IMA).

About Promasidor

Promasidor was founded in 1979 by Robert Rose, who left the United Kingdom in 1957 to pursue his African dream in Zimbabwe. Since then, Promasidor has expanded its presence to several African countries. Promasidor Nigeria commenced operations in 1993 and has achieved remarkable growth over the years.

Promasidor Nigeria is a leading manufacturer of high-quality products such as Cowbell Milk, Loya Milk, Miksi Milk, Kremela,1 Cowbell Chocolate, Cowbell Evaporated Milk, Cowbell Coffee, Cowbell Strawberry, Top Tea, and Onga food Seasoning.

The company is committed to maintaining high corporate governance and social responsibility standards. Promasidor Nigeria ensures its obligations to consumers, suppliers, employees, and communities are met with respect, integrity, and openness.