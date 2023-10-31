Top police officers  meet  in Owerri,  strategises   on how to fight crime in Nigeria

Victor Duruamaku Owerri

Top Police Officers in the ranks of Deputy Inspectors Generals of police, Assistants Inspectors Generals of Police, Commissioners of police and other Heads of strategic formations of the Nigeria Police Force are in Owerri Imo state capital to map out new strategies to fight crimes in the country

Addressing the meeting, the acting Inspector General of police, Dr Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun , ” this is a unique gathering of strategic security managers comprising of Deputy Inspectors-General of Police, Assistant Inspectors-General of Police, Commissioners of Police and other Heads of strategic formations of the Nigeria Police Force.”

According to him, ” It represents the broadest, most diverse and richest professional engagement by senior police officers in the country.”

He added, ” It is also a platform for the force leadership to critically assess the security situation in the country with a view to adequately confronting the array of challenges in the internal security space.”

According to him, ” the theme of this year’s conference and retreat “Fostering Economic Prosperity, Social Integration and Political Development through Enhanced Internal Security Mechanism” is derived from the policing vision of the new police leadership in the country “

He further stated that this Year’s theme emplacese professionally competent, service driven, rule of law compliant and citizen friendly police force which will support the agenda of government in fostering economic recovery and growth as well as social integration and political development of Nigeria”.

The Inspector General, said that the conference and retreat with the above stated theme is therefore expected to achieve important strategic objectives which will shape the policies intended to drive the new policing vision.

He disclosed that Upon assumption of office as the Inspector-General of Police of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, he immediately outlined strategic and pragmatic measures to be taken to reposition the Force in line with Mr. President’s determination to reform and strengthen the nation’s security architecture.

He pointed out that the cardinal focus of this new police administration is improving the capability of officers, standardising service delivery viz-a-viz driving transformative agenda, embracing the principles of transparency, accountability, and professionalism while upholding the rights of citizens and attending to the welfare of our officers.

The IGP assured that the Police Force under his watch is poised to confront head on the menace of violent crimes in the country, restore calm to troubled areas and engender an atmosphere of peace, safety and security which according to him, will promote national economic growth and prosperity.

He explained that the establishment of a Special Intervention Squad (SIS), a standby team of specially trained officers to rapidly intervene in major incidents which was immediately announced on his assumption of office is considered immediate priority in this effort.

Also he explained that the Squad will be deployed in each command to deal with the state’s salient security challenges.

He said that concrete steps have already been taken to facilitate the smooth take-off of the SIS in Ten pilot states, already identified based on the recent violent crime assessment carried out in all the Thirty-six states of the federation and the FCT, while the other Twenty states will immediately follow.

The IGP assured further that the Force is determined to further refine the perception of our officers to the essential concepts of human rights, the rule of law, and citizen-focused policing.

He said, Consequently, a specially packaged reorientation programme for officers has commenced pointing out that it has been directed that a renewed emphasis should be placed on psychological and attitudinal training for all new recruits at police training schools and colleges.

The police boss , made it known that recognizing the international and cross-border nature of major crimes and the need for more collaboration with Nigeria’s partners, he vigorously engaged international partners to create synergy in combating major crimes.

He said, ” In recent weeks, I attended the Global Public Security Cooperation Conference in China and engaged with the Chinese officials led by the Minister of Public Security of the People’s Republic of China. The visit to China has attracted greater support of the Chinese government for the Nigeria Police Force. This is evidenced in the immediate action taken by the Chinese government to extend invitation to the Nigeria Police to train fifteen (15) of our Officers in Cyber Crime in China to be fully sponsored by the Chinese government. The selected officers drawn from our various investigation units NPF Cyber-crime centre, Interpol section, Intelligence Response Unit (IRT), Technical Intelligence Unit (TIU), Special Tactical Squad (STS), Special Investigation Unit (SIU)-departed Nigeria for China on Saturday, 28th October, 2023 (just 2 days ago) with one (1) officer from Research and Planning department.”

“. Similarly, I attended the African Global Interpol Conference in Angola and had the opportunity of engagement with the hierarchy of INTERPOL on the need to strengthen existing synergy between the Nigeria Police and the INTERPOL concerning trans-border crimes. This has brought about a renewed commitment with INTERPOL and partnership with other global players. we have secured commitment of INTERPOL to greater support for the Force and increased partnership with Nigeria, as demonstrated by the physical presence here today of the president of INTERPOL Major General Ahmed Naser Al-Raisi, from the United Arab Emirate.”