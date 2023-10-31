Mayhem in Rivers State: Gov Fubara fights back, sacks Wike’s loyalists, Chief Judge, Chief of Staff,  security aides

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

In a bid to solidify his grip on the state’s leadership, Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara has sacked the state Chief Judge, Justice Chibuzor Amadi, his Chief of Staff, Chidi Amadi and the Chief Security Officer (CSO) of Government House, Promise Wosu.

The governor also on Monday, challenged the state House of Assembly to make public his offences that warrant impeachment proceedings against him.

Fubara issued the challenge in a statement issued in Port Harcourt by his Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Media, Mr. Boniface Onyedi, and made available to newsmen on Monday.

The statement was his first official reaction to the announcement of the commencement of impeachment proceedings against him by the house.

The Deputy Speaker, Mr Maol Dumle, had during the house plenary session on Monday moved a motion to commence impeachment proceedings against the governor.

Maol hinged his motion on the governor’s alleged ‘’misconduct, unbecoming of a governor”.

Meanwhile, Fubara has condemned the bombing of a section of the House of Assembly complex by suspected hoodlums, who allegedly attacked the building with Improvised Explosive Device.

In a statement, he described as unfortunate the attempt by “some disgruntled persons to forcefully take over control of the assembly”.

“The truth is that everybody who knows me know that I am a peaceful person.

‘’I can never ever, even if I am aware that there is a plot to impeach me for whatever reason, be part of such destruction.

“I am worried that a facility like this that we used taxpayers money to build will be destroyed for selfish reason just to please somebody,” he said.

Fubara described as null and void any illegal legislative actions that had been taken by some members, who held a purported plenary session.

According to him, whoever masterminded the attack at the assembly was trying to divert attention.

The governor said that he would resist any attempt without justification to impeach him.

“Let them tell Rivers people my offence.

“Come out and tell the people of Rivers that offence that Fubara committed that warrants impeachment.

“My happiness this morning is that the people of Rivers, represented by everyone of you here, are with us.

“Let me assure you people that we will continue to defend you.

“We will protect you and you will enjoy the dividend of democracy,” he stated.

Fubara alleged that some security operatives had been compromised.

He alleged that his vehicle was directly shot on his way to the assembly complex to access the extent of damage caused by the early morning bombing.

He commended the youths for standing up to protect the interest of the state.

NAN recalls that the house also moved four additional motions to remove the Majority Leader of the House, Edison Ehie, for alleged inability to effectively discharge his responsibilities.

The other three motions were for the suspension of Mr. Victor Okoh (Bonny constituency), Mr. Goodboy Sokari (Ahoada West constituency) and Mr. Adulphus Timothy (Opobo/Nkoro constituency).

No fewer than 24 of the 32 lawmakers voted in favour of the motions.

.26 lawmakers impeach Speaker, elects Leader as replacement

In a dramatic turn of events in Rivers State, after a failed attempt by some members of the state house of Assembly to oust Governor Siminalayi Fubara, Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Martins Amaehwule has been impeached and replaced by the Leader, Hon. Edison Ehie.

The Champion reports that 26 members of the Assembly reconvened and suspended the speaker, after he initially presided the removal of the Majority Leader of the House, Edison Ehie by some lawmakers loyal to Minister of FCT, and former Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike.

The house, however, elected and inaugurated the said leader of the House, Hon. Edison Ehie, as it’s new speaker.

The development had resulted to burning down of the the hallowed chambers of the legislative arm of the government on Sunday night.

Following the crisis the state assembly premises had been taken over by fully armed security personnel.

Addressing newsmen after a brief plenary of the house at a chamber within the Government House, Port Harcourt, the new speaker, Edison, promised to ensure justice and fairness in the process of legislation.

He thanked his colleagues for rising to the challenge and finding him worthy to pilot the affairs of the state Assembly, promising to ensure equity, justice and fairness, noting that those members suspended will be given a fair hearing.

He said: “The House just rose from plenary and with all humility I must thank my colleagues, 26 Assembly Members, who have just elected me as the new Speaker of the 10th Rivers State House of Assembly.

“My commitment to Rivers people is that I will be just and fair to all and sundry. And I will ensure that rule of law takes its course.

“I will not betray my colleagues and Rivers people and I will not betray my constituency. I will also ensure the independence of the Rivers State House of Assembly is adhered to, with mutual respect to the judiciary and executive arms.

“Everything due my colleagues as honourable members, constitutionally will be given to them. The honourable members that have been suspended will also be given fair hearing.

“The committee of information will publish the names of those suspended. The House has also urged the Committee on petitions to give them fair hearing.

“The house has adjourned synedine because the Parliamentary Association of Nigeria has served us a notice of indefinite strike from Abuja. So we cannot sit again. It means any sitting can’t hold water. The court is there, if you are aggrieved should approach the court.

As Clark tells Tinubu to Call Wike to order

Elder statesman and Ijaw leader, Edwin Clark, has urged President Bola Tinubu to intervene in the current political crisis in Rivers State.

Clark’s appeal specifically targets the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, urging Tinubu to advise and caution him.

He made the call in response to the impeachment notice served the state governor, Siminalaye Fubura, by members of the state House of Assembly,

Speaking at a press briefing on Monday, Clark said the President should caution Wike and the security agencies in order to avert any untold crisis in the state.

“I have been greatly disturbed by the reported developments in Rivers State in the last 24 hours. I have been reliably informed that there is a plot to unlawfully remove the Governor of Rivers State, Siminalaye Fubara, who has spent only about five months in office,” he said.

Clark claimed that the current crisis is aimed at removing the governor, force his deputy, Prof Ngozi Odu, to resign, and install the Speaker of the House of Assembly.

He continued, “Last night, the hallowed chamber of the Rivers State House of Assembly was burnt, in what apparently is part of the plot to destabilise the state.

“The governor was tear-gassed and was even threatened with being shot at when he visited the Assembly Complex after the incident, to assess the level of damage.

“We are not in a barbaric state where people can do whatever they like; we are in a democracy and the tenets of constitutional democracy must be upheld by all

“Rivers people have suffered enough political crises, the state should not be allowed to degenerate again into its dark past, and the Niger Delta Region by extension. The consequences would be dire for the stability of the region and the national economy.”

Clark emphasised that urgent action must be taken by Tinubu to prevent the escalating crisis in the state.

. Explosion Rocks Rivers House of Assembly Complex

An explosion rocked the Rivers State House of Assembly complex on Sunday night.

The incident came amid alleged moves by some lawmakers to impeach Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

It was gathered that some suspected arsonists threw an explosive into the complex around 9:25pm, causing a fire in the building.

Though the spokesperson for the state police command, Grace Iringe-Koko, could not be reached on her mobile, a senior police officer confirmed the incident to our correspondent.

Our correspondent gathered that some properties inside the chamber were destroyed.

The police officer, who pleaded anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the incident, claimed it was politically motivated.

“Yes it is true. The fire occurred around 9:30pm or so. But as we speak, it (the fire) has been put out by firefighters who arrived at the scene just in time. I think it has to do with politics,” he stated.

Our correspondent gathered that arrangements have been concluded by some lawmakers in the state legislature to first impeach the House leader, Eddison Ehie, to pave the way for Fubara’s removal.

The House leader is said to have been blocking moves aimed at removing Fubara.

Our reporter, who visited the Assembly at about 10:30 pm, reports that the police and other security operatives had taken over the complex, as about 17 security trucks and one Armoured Personnel Carrier were stationed at the entrance and surroundings.