Police Inspector shot dead by colleague in Plateau

Daniel Dauda, Jos

The city center of Jos Plateau State capital was gripped with panic and apprehension on Wednesday as sister security personnel shot his colleague dead while five others injured.

Daily gathered that the incident occured at Terminus, Jos Main market when the Jos Metropolitan Development Board (JMDB) in collaboration with security operatives who embarked on a clearance operation in the areas of illegal traders.

It was learned that, in an efforts by the security agents to cleared the illegal traders who went holding stones on the security prompted one of the security personnel to released a warning shot in an attempt to scared them away, unfortunately the bullet hid the Inspector on the head and dead instantly.

Recall that the Plateau state government through an Executive Order number 003 banned indiscriminately selling of goods on the roads within Jos and Bukuru metropolis to ensure a free flow of traffic.

It was learned that the JMDB alongside combined security operatives had gone to effect the said order when the irate traders confronted them, a situation that led to one of the security men releasing a warning shot to scare the traders and hoodlums who were resisting the order for them to evacuate the road.

An eyewitness, Mohammed Ibrahim said in the process of trying to disperse the crowd, security men shot into the air and stray bullet hit a Police Inspector on the head and he died instantly while five of the traders sustained injuries.

Meanwhile, Plateau State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Alfred Alabo confirmed the incident, saying, “as I speak to you the security personnel who pulled the trigger is in detention.