CICAN set to hold 2023 workshop, award ceremony

AMUSA BASITAH

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) sectors has announced its intention to anchor the Commerce and Industry Correspondents Association of Nigeria (CICAN) 2023 workshop and Award ceremony.

Themed, “Tax policy reforms and effect on Nigeria’s business”, the event will hold on Tuesday 21st, November 2023.

According to a statement jointly signed by the National chairman, Charles Okonji and the event chairperson person, Princess Funmi Adeoye, the event will take place in Lagos Radisson Blu Hotel Isaac John Street GRA, Ikeja from 11am.

The dignitaries expected at the event include the first lady of the federation, Senator Mrs. Oluremi Tinubu, the Honorable Minister of Industry Trade and investment Dr Doris Uzoka Anite, the President of the Manufacturer Association of Nigeria (MAN) Otunba Francis Meshioye, President of Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) Otunba Dele Oye Kelvin, Mr. Uwem Edimo Sampson, Chairman Nigerians on Diasposa organisation, Russia (NIDO RUSSIA), the executive chairman’s of federal in and Revenue service, Director Generals of some parasatals under the ministry of Industry, Trade and investment, tax experts, captains of industries and chief executive officers of many private firms and top manufacturer

However, the Association will confer its prestigious crystal excellence award on some captains of industry and some image makers of some organization who are partners with CICAN.

The workshop is an annual event organized by CICAN where top government’s functionaries, manufacturer and bosses of agencies come together to proffer solutions to topical issues

Communique will be issued at the end of the programme which will be sent to relevant governmental institution for Implementation.