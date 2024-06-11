Seplat lauds NSE for recognizing it as leading indigenous energy coy

Chief Executive Officer, Seplat Energy Plc, Mr. Roger Brown, has thanked the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) team for recognizing the company as a leading indigenous energy company and for the partnership over the years.

Mr. Brown gave the thanks on Monday, during the Visit of President and Chairman –in-Council of the NSE to SEPLAT Energy Plc in Lagos.

Mr. Brown congratulated Engr. Margaret Aina Oguntala on her emergence as the first female President of NSE since inception in 1958.

According to Mr. Brown, Seplat Energy is a leading Nigeria’s energy transition with accessible, affordable and reliable energy that drives social and economic prosperity.

He added: “As the nation’s trusted independent energy supplier, we understand that Nigeria’s energy transition is a unique challenge. It needs leaders with the long-term vision, local insight and courage to forge new pathways.

“We are one of them. Step by step, we’re bringing together likeminded trailblazers and forming networks of partners to make cleaner forms of energy more available and reliable for everyone. Each step propels us further, and in our mission to lead Nigeria’s energy transition with accessible, reliable and sustainable energy that drives Nigeria’s social and economic prosperity.

“In line with our strategy to deliver energy transition, we have assessed various midstream gas, power, and renewable investment opportunities that are focused on increasing energy supply and reliability, lowering costs, and reducing carbon intensity of Nigeria’s electricity consumption”.

