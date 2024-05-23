Soludo meets with Labour, donates land for construction of Labour House

PAMELA EBOH Awka

Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo on Wednesday met with leaders of the organized Labour Union in the state to discuss issues raised by the Labour Union.

The governor who attended the meeting in the company of top government officials met and addressed all the issues bugging the state work force in an over three hour meeting behind closed doors.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, the State Chairman of Nigeria’s Labour Union, Comrade Humphrey Nwafor said that Soludo has suspended the contributory pension scheme and set up a committee to take up the matter.

The Committee that were instructed to investigate the money deductions and it’s purpose have been give mandate to report back within 8 weeks.

On the issue of minimum wage and wage award, Nwafor stressed that the Governor also set up a committee to look into it and report back within three months, saying, “Anambra minimum wage is based on take-home which implies that the state is compliant in paying the minimum wage in accordance with the provision of the law.”

“The issues surrounding Ndị Olu Microfinance bank is already being addressed by a committee set up by the state government. Their report is being expected by May, 31, 2024.

The labour leader said the Governor have equally given assurance that he will announce the composition of membership of the Civil Service Commission and Local Government Service Commission in a matter of hours.

According to him the Governor also approved a land for the building of Labour Union Secretariat.

The state chairman of TUC, Comrade Chris Ogbonna further concurred with the statement made by the NLC State chairman, Comrade Humphrey Nwafor as the outcome of the meeting.

Government officials present at the press briefing include the Secretary of State to the Government, Prof Solo Chukwulobelu, Head of Service, Barrister Theodora Ogwy Igwegbe, Chief of Staff, Mr Ernest Ezeajughi, Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Mrs Chiamaka Nnake and her Finance counterpart, Mr Izuchukwu Okafor and Special Adviser on legal matters, Barrister Tochukwu Nweke among others

The meeting was held at the Executive Chamber, Government House, Awka.