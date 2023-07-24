Tinubu, Shettima, others to attend Bamidele’s books on leadership communication

By Adekunle Adesuji

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima will on Tuesday, July 25 attend Majority Leader of the Senate , Michael Opeyemi Bamidele (CON), books on leadership in commemoration of his 60th birthday anniversary.

In a statement issued by the Senate Leader Media Office, Tinubu and Shettima will serve as the Father of the Day and Chairman of the Occasion respectively.

Also, governors of Ekiti and Lagos States, HE Babajide Sanwo-Olu (CON) and HE Biodun Oyebanji will co-host the event, while the Senate President HE Godswill Obot Akpabio (CON) is the Chief Host.

The two-term senator representing Ekiti Central Senatorial District on the plartform of All Progressives Congress (APC) personally wrote the books in two volumes with the title: “Leadership Through Communication” (Volumes 1 & 2) in his erudite efforts to dissect the social, political and economic events which gave birth to the current Fourth Republic in retrospect to independence era.

Among other things, the first volume of the book which comes in 406 pages and 14 chapters addresses how to actualise development at grassroots through information and strategy, advocating rights of the poor in the society, ending want in the midst of plenty and maintaining integrity in public office.

In a foreword written by Prof. Adeyemi Isumonah of Department of Political Science, University of Ibadan; he said “Senator Bamidele’s book is an overview of major processes of leadership and development with a pointed message for major stakeholders in society”.

This volume also talks about Lagos Mega City and global economic meltdown, government and media relations in Lagos; where the Senate Leader cut his teeth in politics under the able tutorship of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu then as Governor of Lagos State.

It is on record that Senator Bamidele served in various capacities which include two-term commissioner, Special Adviser and Special Assistant in government of Lagos State proudly regarded as one of the largest economies on the continent and the commercial nerve entre of Nigeria.

In the second volume of the book, issues around Nigeria’s democracy, terrorism and security challenges, the place of law and order, restoring public confidence in the justice system, road to self-awareness for the Nigerian youth and the anti-graft fight of Buhari administration are given robust engagements.

On terrorism, Bamidele recommends that “It is important for the security services to review the existing security architecture that privileges protection for persons with power to the exclusion of the majority of the people”.

The foreword to this volume with 305 pages and 10 chapters was written by Nigeria’s foremost playright and pace-setting arts journalist, Ben Tomoluju. He described the book as “… predominantly the testament of a rights crusader.”

The book presentation scheduled to take place at the Yar’adua Center, Abuja is one of the series of events lined up for the birthday anniversary, where Prof. Toyin Ogundipe, the former VC of University of Lagos will be Guest Lecturer.

The former Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Legislative Budget and Research and Chairman Adhoc Committee on Media and Publicity who will clock 60 on July 29, 2023 is a consummate lawyer with practice experiences in New York and Nigeria for the last 30 years.