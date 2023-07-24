Eight die, 11 hospitalised after consuming ‘killer’ drinks in Ogun

.Senior police officer killed in Ondo

DAMISI OJO, Akure

No fewer than eight persons have died while 11 others were in critical condition after allegedly taking killer alcoholic drinks in some parts of Ogun State.

The Ogun State Government disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

The government, however, raised the alarm, warning people of the state to be wary of the serious risks associated with consuming locally brewed alcoholic drinks and other products not approved by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Health, Dr. Tomi Coker, in the statement said there were reports of 11 cases of severe illnesses and eight deaths directly linked to the consumption of locally brewed alcoholic products.

He said the state government had swung into action to raise awareness and sensitise the public to the serious risks associated with consuming locally brewed alcoholic drinks and other products not approved by NAFDAC.

According to Coker, the incidents reportedly occurred between July 18 and 20, 2023 from two Local Government Areas in Ogun State, namely Ijebu-North East and Odogbolu.

She added that the Ministry of Health had initiated a thorough investigation into the source and nature of the hazardous products.

She, however, advised the public to exercise extreme caution and refrain from consuming drinks from unverified sources, while the investigation is ongoing.

The statement reads, “It is of utmost importance to only consume products that have been officially approved and certified by NAFDAC.

“The unauthorised production and distribution of alcoholic beverages and other consumable items pose significant health risks as they are often manufactured in unregulated and unhygienic conditions, making them potential breeding grounds for harmful substances and toxins.

“Such substances can lead to severe health complications and, in some cases, fatal outcomes, as evidenced by the recent incidents in Ijebu-North East and Odogbolu LGAs.

“We hereby urge the public to report any suspicious locally brewed alcoholic drink to the appropriate authorities or NAFDAC.”

The Special Adviser added that residents should also report any case of illness or death after consumption of similar products including herbal concoctions to the nearest government hospital.

She reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of its all residents.

She stressed that collaborative efforts among the government, regulatory bodies, and the public were paramount to combat the sale and consumption of harmful products.

.as Senior Police Officer Killed in Ondo

However, a senior police officer (name yet to be ascertained) has been reportedly killed along Ifon/Sobe road in Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State by suspected gunmen.

The route, which has been notorious for violence crime including kidnapping , witnessed the attack on police checkpoint leading to the death of the Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP)

However, the police swiftly debunked the report, saying, it was a case of hit and run by a suspected vehicle.

It said: “There was a suspected vehicle and as the police were trying to stop the driver, he did not stop.

“Our officers were alerted on the highway but on getting to a particular place around Ifon, the driver swapped and hit an ASP and the officer died immediately.

“The driver was, however, pursued and fortunately for us the driver was arrested by the military men at Sobe

The police emphasised that it was a case of hit and run not a case of kidnapping, stressing that the military would hand over the arrested driver to the command.