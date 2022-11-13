Tinubu remains indestructible despite attacks–APC

..threatens to sue media firms over fake news, character assassination.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) 2023 Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), says Sen. Bola Tinubu, its presidential candidate stands rock solid and indestructible despite negative publicity from opposition camp.

Mr Bayo Onanuga, Director, Media and Publicity of the council said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja while reacting to recent negative publicity by some media organisations against Tinubu.

He said sponsoring negative media reports against Tinubu would not in anyway, give the opposition parties electoral victory in 2023.

“The opposition haven realised they have no sure path to victory in the February 2023 presidential election, upped their campaign of calumny,” Onanuga said.

This, he said, they did by disinformation and misinformation on Saturday, by sponsoring fake news against Tinubu.

“They did it by forging the letter head of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the signature of its national commissioner, Mr Festus Okoye.

“The forged statement purportedly by INEC, was disseminated to deceive the gullible public that INEC was investigating allegations against Tinubu,” Onanuga said.

He said the opposition desperately hoped that their sponsored fake report would ultimately lead to the disqualification of the frontline APC presidential candidate.

He added that the council was, however, not in any way surprised by the antics of the opposition parties.

He said what the council found shocking, was how quickly some compromised media organisations gulped the falsehood, hook, line and sinker, without attempting to verify it.

Onanuga said the council however, understood that they did so because the forgery and its narrative fit their mindset of throwing over board, every known virtue of ethical journalism and professionalism.

This, he said, was especially as they worked in cahoot with the opposition to defame Tinubu.

He recalled that this inglorious path had been taken before in 2003, and in the run-up to the APC primaries that produced Tinubu as its presidential candidate.

“Those who took this damned path of infamy lost their bet because Tinubu stands rock solid and indestructible.

“Our candidate has consistently said he will make this campaign about issues that affect the lives of Nigerians.

“And how to proffer workable and enduring solutions that will improve quality of life of our people who are looking for leaders at all levels to improve their lives and sow them seeds of prosperity in our country.

“He has demonstrated this resolve by publishing an 80-page manifesto tagged Action Plan, for a Better Nigeria, which he has been selling to strategic sectoral groups in the country,” Onanuga said.

He added that the APC PCC had hoped that anyone aspiring to lead the country at this time would be a natural subscriber to this noble and higher goal.

He said it was clear the opposition parties and purveyors of fake news had other negative ideas, adding that they wanted to make the election cycle more about muckraking and mudslinging.

“While we want to stay above the fray and stand by our commitment to inspire our people and restore their faith and confidence in the immense goodness and greatness of our country,

“We want to serve notice to all agents of disinformation and their collaborating media platforms, that our campaign organisation stands ready to confront and fight all libellous and defamatory publications against Tinubu.

“We shall no longer allow the prevailing recklessness and utter disregard for professional judgment to continue unchallenged.

“We also call on the police to investigate the circulation of the forged INEC statement and serve justice to those responsible,” he stressed

Meanwhile, Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has vowed to sue some media organisations, but not Vanguard Media, over alleged fake news and character assassination of his personality.

Tinubu accused the media organisations of assassinating his character over an alleged drug trafficking case previously treated in the United States.

The Director, Media and Publicity, APC Presidential Campaign Council, Bayo Onanuga, in a statement via his Facebook page on Saturday, said a suit would be filed over the case “sooner than later.”

He accused media organisations, but not Vanguard, of being paid by the presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and Labour Party, LP, Abubakar Atiku and Peter Obi, respectively to spread fake news against Tinubu.

He stated, “All those people spreading fake news and assassinating the character of Asiwaju Tinubu will meet us in court sooner than later.