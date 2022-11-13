NNPP blames ‘technical’ bankruptcy of Katsina govt on APC’s misrule, debts

BY ANDY ASEMOTA, Katsina

Governorship candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Katsina State, Engr. Nura Khalil, has decried the alleged mismanagement of the resources of the state, saying “technically our state is bankrupt.”

He made this revelation in Katsina on Sunday during an interview with journalists shortly after an interactive session with ward chairmen and leaders of the party where he distributed campaign materials to all the chairmen.

Khalil, who is a civil engineer and development specialist, identified misrule and various loans which the All Progressive Congress (APC) administration of Governor Aminu Bello Masari had taken as the major cause of the bankruptcy.

His words: “Looking at what is happening in Katsina, we can say technically that our state is bankrupt due to mismanagement of our resources by the present administration and also various debts which they have taken to executive projects that cannot pay back those money.”

Asked why he is vying for the state governorship, Khalil disclosed that he had a lot to offer to the state, having undertaken various responsibilities as a consultant, an implementation agent, a designer and a supervisor.

He said: “I have been involved in quite a number of fields in education, agriculture, health, road and transportation and even economic activities.”

He promised that, if elected, NNPP government would boost food security and commercial agriculture and ensure security of lives and property, saying: “We will also provide qualitative free education for all populace.”

The governorship candidate, who was accompanied by his running mate, Engr. Muttaqha Rabe Darma, noted that the party’s campaign council and blue print for the state would be unveiled at the of this month.

Speaking further, he assured that, if given the mandate in the forthcoming election, his administration would bring in investors to partake in various endeavours that would provide new avenues for Internally Generated Revenue.

“We will place emphasis on climate change projects, for example, in solar power projects, we have a site in Katsina State that can produce 6000 to 7000 megawatts of solar power.

“We are in touch with investors in Canada and Europe who are ready to invest in Katsina, at least in these projects. The power that will be generated will be supplied to other parts of Nigeria and our neighbouring countries,” he stated.