Tinubu, Obi condole with Namibia over the passing of President Hage Geingob

‘He set example for African leaders by disclosing his medical condition’

President Bola Tinubu has extends deep condolences to the government and people of Namibia over the passing of His Excellency, President Hage Geingob.

President Tinubu mourns the painful loss of this veteran in the struggle for democracy; proponent of good governance, and advocate of economic, social, and political solidarity among African peoples.

The President notes that this tragedy comes at a time when Africa needs more visionary leaders who believe in the common destiny of the continent, and who can strengthen bonds across borders and spread the tendrils of cooperation across all fields of human endeavour.

As Namibia mourns, President Tinubu assures the Republic that his thoughts and prayers, and indeed those of Nigerians, are with them.

Also, Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the February 25 2023 election, has described the late Namibian President, Hage Geingob, as one who understood that he was a public office holder.

He said the late leader delivered a modest and selfless governance to his people.

The former Anambra governor, who said this on Sunday while commiserating with the government and the people of Namibia over the death of President Geingob, said that the President disclosed the purpose and details of his medical trip to the United States of America to his people, hence, setting an example for other political leaders on the continent to emulate.

The Namibian government announced that President Geingob died on Sunday, February 4, 2024, at Lady Pohamba Hospital, a private hospital in Windhoek.

The then-acting President, Dr Nangolo Mbumba, who announced the death of the late President on Sunday, said the nation had lost its pillar and the chief architect of its constitution.

According to him, the President died despite the best efforts of his medical team to ensure his recovery.

Mbumba said the President’s wife, Monica Geingos and his children were by his side when he passed on.

In one of its updates, the Namibian Presidency tweeted on Thursday tweeted, “The Presidency wishes to inform the Namibian public that President @hagegeingob returned from the United States of America last night, Wednesday 31 January 2024, following a two-day novel treatment for cancerous cells. President Geingob is currently at a hospital in Windhoek.

“The Presidency would like to restate that the medical scientists and professionals who exceptionally invited President Geingob to undertake the novel treatment, which is still in a trial phase, have committed to roll out the technology to Namibia for the benefit of other Namibians after final approvals have been obtained.

“President Geingob will be undergoing the totality of the treatment for the cancerous cells in Namibia. The President always emphasizes that Effective Governance is about teamwork and not a one-man show.

“In the event of absence from duty due to treatment, the President as Head of the Executive and Chair of the Cabinet will delegate duties to the Vice President, the Prime Minister, the Deputy Prime Minister, including other members of the Cabinet and the Executive.

“President Geingob would like to thank Namibians, world leaders and friends for the prayers, messages of support and well wishes.”

In his reaction, Obi said that such examples of modesty in leadership set by the late President Geingob will help Africans to build the new Africa everyone desires.

In his condolence message shared on his X (formerly Twitter) handle, Obi condoled with the “government and good people of Namibia over the irreplaceable loss”.

He wrote, “May God comfort his grieving family, and grant him eternal rest. I pray that the President’s death should not disrupt the democratic progress in that country as I encourage the Acting President of Namibia, Nangolo Mbumba, to continue on that same trajectory of delivering accountable governance to the people, as was exemplified by the late president.

“The late President was modest and selfless in delivering good governance to his people. He understood that he was a public office holder, and patriotically disclosed the purpose and details of his medical trip to the United States of America to his people, thus setting an example for other political leaders on the continent to emulate.

“Such examples of modesty in leadership will help us all to build the New Africa we continually desire.”

On Wednesday, January 24, 2024, Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu departed Abuja for France, a trip the State House described as a “private visit”.

“He will return to the country in the first week of February, 2024,” Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, said in a statement.

Daily champion reports that Namibia’s President, Hage Geingob has died at the age of 82. His office made the announcement on Sunday, less than three weeks after it was announced he would undergo treatment for cancer.

Namibia’s President, Hage Geingob has died at the age of 82. His office made the announcement on Sunday, less than three weeks after it was announced he would undergo treatment for cancer.

Agency Reports quoted the acting president, Nangolo Mbumba as saying in a statement posted on Geingob’s official Facebook page, that the late leader died on Sunday at Lady Pohamba Hospital in the capital Windhoek with his wife and his children at his side.

The statement announced; “The Namibian nation has lost a distinguished servant of the people, a liberation struggle icon, the chief architect of our constitution and the pillar of the Namibian house,” Mbumba said.

Namibia pivoting from coal to hydrogen to lead Africa’s green energy quest

“At this moment of deepest sorrow, I appeal to the nation to remain calm and collected while the Government attends to all necessary state arrangements, preparations and other protocols. Further announcements in this regard will be made.”

Geingob’s office announced last month that he had begun treatment following the discovery of “cancerous cells” during a routine colonoscopy and gastroscopy.

The announcement did not provide details of the African leader’s diagnosis or prognosis but said he would continue to carry out his presidential duties.