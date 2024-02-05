Insecurity: Give military, police free hand to operate, release Kanu to restore peace- Security experts

.As Arewa Economic Forum wants replication of Amotekun in North

By Phil Okose, Onitsha

Security experts and consultants in Anambra State, on Sunday, advised the Federal Government to allow the military and police free hand to operate and not to take order from the presidency, on how best to tackle any ugly situation.

According to the Chief Security Officer, CSO, Anambra State Amalgamated Traders’ Association, ASMATA, Chief Emmanuel Idoko, security is everybody’s business but still there are experts in security management.

“The military and police are security experts and as such should be allowed to do what they know best in curtailing unwarranted situations. Those top Government functionaries who are mostly civilians should stop using their position to direct the security personnel on how to respond to ugly situations.

“Again, the continued detention of the leader of Indigenous People of Biafran, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, is another major cause of insecurity in the country, especially in the Southeast geo-political zone. These hoodlums, under the guise of fighting for the release of Kanu, rob, kidnap, assassinate, and carry out all manners of crimes.

“The release of Kanu will end Southeast insecurity situation because these criminals who capitalize on his continued detention to maime, kill, terrorise, kidnap, among others, will have no other option than to look for legitimate business to embark upon.

“They capitalized on the sit-at-home to cause the people they claim to protect nightmare and it forced the IPOB to stop the attack on the people. Criminals infiltrated into the enforcers of sit-at-home and IPOB had to end the exercise. They now use the continued detention of Kanu as another opportunity to indulge in crime,” Idoko further explained.

In his contribution, a security consultant, Chief Rogers Nebuwa, stressed the need to mount security cameras in all strategic positions in the country and employ the services of security experts from Finland who according to him use electronic devices in detecting crimes.

“These Finland security people use their electronic devices to detect crimes easily, they capture all activities. There are over 150 porous exit routes in Nigeria. These routes that are more pronounced in the Northern part of the country should be mounted with security personnel and cameras.

“Those Manning the boarders also are part of our problem because they let go any crime once their hands are oiled. Therefore only security officers with integrity will man the nation’s boarders,” he warned.

“Our problem again is that those at the corridors of power aid in committing some crimes because they benefit from such crimes committed. Government will fish them out and deal with them decisively to serve as a deterrent to would be future aides.

“The military and police are not given free hand to operate because of these people that dictate for the security experts. They worsen the insecurity situation but pretend that they help to fight it. They know now that the Federal Government is about to fish them out with the insecurity situation in the country,” he stated.

“These people also include the lawmakers at the State and National Assemblies. They are only interested in what will benefit them and not the interest of those who voted them into power,” he disclosed.

Meanwhile, Concerned about rampant cases of banditry and terrorism in Northern Nigeria, the Arewa Economic Forum (AEF) has advocated the establishment of a Regional Security Outfit as obtained in the south to complement the efforts of the military and police.

The Chairman of AEF, an economic think-tank of intellectuals and business entrepreneurs of Northern Nigeria, Mallam Ibrahim Yahaya Dandakata, noted that the path to success for the North lies in creating an enabling environment where people can live peacefully, and businesses thrive smoothly, which is by tackling the issue of insecurity head-on.

He pointed out that for too long, insecurity has stunted the growth of people and instilled fear in Northern communities where farmers can not till their lands, businesses can not operate freely, and students can not go to school in peace.

In the statement issued at the weekend, the AEF leader advised that “the entire 19 Northern states should adopt the concept of regional security outfit, drawing inspiration from successful models like Amotekun Security Network in the Southwest, which offer several advantages.

“These outfits should leverage local knowledge and understanding to allow for more nuanced responses to diverse security threats; foster collaboration and resource sharing among northern states, thereby maximising impact and efficiency. The initiative will also empower communities by integrating existing vigilante groups into the system, fostering trust and cooperation.

“In the long run, establishing a dedicated Security Trust Fund is crucial to support the effectiveness of these outfits. The Fund can ensure sustainable financing for training, equipment, and operational costs by pooling resources from state governments, donations, and other sources.

“Because of their financial stability, the security outfits will have more autonomy and are less dependent on the federal government, which has frequently shown signs of being overburdened when handling requests for regional security.

“Once security is guaranteed, the North may finally concentrate on realising its enormous potential. Our people are resourceful, our land is fertile, and there is no denying our business drive,” he said.

On the economy, rather than bickering on relocating some government departments from the North to the South, Dandakata suggested modernising the agricultural sector and the development of small and medium-sized businesses.

He said: “We must modernise our agricultural sector by investing in technology and infrastructure that boost yields and decrease post-harvest losses to maximise and make the most significant use of our rich resources. In addition to ensuring food security, this will strengthen rural economies and generate jobs.

“Notwithstanding, our leaders—wealthy and competent people—must adopt the mindset of promoting and aiding small and medium-sized businesses, which are the foundation of any thriving economy. Through the streamlining of regulatory procedures, finance accessibility and the promotion of an innovative culture, we can unleash the creative potential of our people as quickly as feasible.

“However, prioritising education is necessary to guarantee that every child gets access to high-quality instruction. This entails investing in curriculum development, instructors, classrooms, and laboratories. It also means maintaining a solid connection to our rich cultural past while embracing science and technology.

“Similarly, we must fortify our healthcare system and ensure everyone can afford it. This entails advancing preventive care, educating medical professionals, and enhancing infrastructure. Remember the saying: a healthy population is a productive population.

“Finally, Northern states must draw in foreign and local investments by lowering red tape, simplifying government processes, and providing alluring incentives. The fuel that will run our economy’s engine is investment.

“We wish to highlight the critical role that micro-scale firms play. These tiny, regional businesses are sometimes disregarded, but they are essential to reducing poverty, creating jobs, and fostering community growth. We demand that micro-entrepreneurs receive focused support from the government and development partners, including microcredit, training, and marketing help.

“But economic growth on its own is insufficient. Our society’s moral fabric is another issue we need to address. We need to recommit to working hard, being honest, and having integrity if we want to create a truly thriving North. We must reject corruption, laziness and all forms of social vices. It is time to hold ourselves accountable and live up to the highest standards of ethical conduct.

“We urge the government at all levels to redouble its efforts in combating this issue. We call for increased investment in security personnel and infrastructure, improved intelligence gathering and collaboration, and a strong commitment to upholding the rule of law.”