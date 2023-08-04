Tinubu intimates Senate with ECOWAS decision on Niger Republic

ADEKUNLE ADESUJI, Abuja

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday notified the Senate of the decision of the Economic Community West African States (ECOWAS) on the Niger Republic.

Leaders of a coup d’etat in Niger had declared General Abdourahamane Tiani as the new head of state days after saying they had ousted President Mohamed Bazoum in the seventh military takeover in West and Central Africa in less than three years.

But in a letter read by President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, Tinubu informed the Senate about the resolution of ECOWAS over the military coup in Niger Republic saying that in a bid to restore peace in the country various measures. were taken at the meeting.

Tinubu said, “Political situation in Niger; Following the unfortunate political situation in the Niger Republic culminating in the overthrow of its President, ECOWAS under my leadership condemned the coup in its entirety and resolved to seek the return of the democratically elected government in a bid to restore peace, ECOWAS convened a meeting and came out with a communique.

“Closure and monitoring of all land borders with the Niger Republic and reactivating of the border drilling exercise.

“Cutting off electricity supply to the Niger Republic

“Mobilizing international support for the implementation of the provisions of the ECOWAS communique

“Preventing the operation of commercial and special flights into and from Niger Republic

“Blockade of goods in transit to Niger especially from Lagos and eastern seaports

“Embarking on sensitization of Nigeriens and Nigerians on the imperative of these actions, particularly via social media

“Military build-up and deployment of personnel for military intervention to enforce compliance of the military junta in Niger should they remain recalcitrant”.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng