Niger Coup: Don’t force an endless war on Nigerians, Bode George cautions Tinubu

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Olabode George has cautioned President Bola Tinubu on the planned military invasion of the Republic of Niger, saying Nigerians should not be forced into an endless war.

He gave the advice in an open letter to the President, noting that as a retired General, he knew that war is not easy.

The Atona Oodua of Yorubaland said, “Let Nigeriens deal with their rot and let us focus on how to save our situation back home.”

It would be recalled that on July 26, 2023, the Commander of the Presidential Guard in Niger Republic, General Abdourahamane Tchiani, overthrew President Mohamed Bazoum, seized power and took over the government.

As the leader of ECOWAS, President Tinubu immediately invited other West African leaders and an ultimatum was given to Tchiani that Bazoum must be reinstated or else, a strong military force (just like ECOMOG in Liberia and Sierra Leone) will invade the Niger Republic and forcefully reinstate him.

The letter partly read, “First of all, you have done the right thing by sending a delegation consisting of former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd), and Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, a retired Brigadier-General, to meet the Military High Command in Niger.

“It is okay to send a delegation. Diplomacy is always a better option than war. To jaw-jaw is better than war war. But, I believe, it would have been better if the full Nigerian colouration was reflected in that delegation.

“Some diplomats (serving or retired) should have been included in the delegation. Diplomats are trained for a situation like this. What is happening in Niger right now is not only for the military.

“Number two, when you have a crisis within, you solve that first before going international with a ‘Big Brother’ posture.

“In your last national broadcast, you even admitted that Nigerians are going through a lot and everything is being done to alleviate their suffering.

“In Nigeria today, there is no food, no financial power to buy fuel, no light, no money. Nigerians are psychologically stranded and people are going through a lot. So, I don’t know what our going to the Niger Republic with full military power will achieve.

“If you remember, Nigeria, almost singularly, financed ECOMOG military operations and that was when our economy was better. Which economy are we going to use now to finance a full military operation in Niger Republic, when Mali and Burkina Faso have threatened to take sides with the Niger Republic?

“Will this not lead to the collapse of ECOWAS? Do we know the type of partisan game Western Powers, on one hand, Russia and China, on another hand, and some other African countries, are playing behind the scene? Can we trust any one of them? Should Nigeria’s interest not play a major role before taking any decision on this gargantuan dimension which can lead to loss of lives and destruction of properties?

In Nigeria, the electoral process is yet to be concluded, the palliatives you promised because of the removal of fuel subsidy payment are still in the air, so why do we want to send our soldiers to engage in a needless war? In ECOMOG, Nigeria paid for almost everything. But the economy then was different from what we have now.

“Despite its mineral wealth, Niger Republic has been held down by its leadership for decades. More than 75 per cent of Nigeriens are poor and uneducated. At the right time, if they don’t want Tchiani, they will get rid of him. Let Nigeriens deal with their rot and let us focus on how to save our situation back home.

“I am sure you know that seven Northern states – Kebbi, Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina, Jigawa, Yobe and Borno – share a 1,608 kilometres long border with five regions in the Niger Republic. In case of any war, residents of these states will be direct targets of bullets and missiles. This can also lead to a resurgence of criminal activities in the border areas.

“Also, some countries, such as Algeria, Libya, Chad, Benin, Burkina Faso and Mali share borders with the Niger Republic. Can we trust these countries to support us militarily and otherwise in case of a war with the Niger Republic?

“In International Relations and Politics, you protect your national interest first. Burkina Faso and Mali openly declared that they would support Niger. Can we also trust Chad which has been under military rule since April 2021? Are we sure this move to invade the Niger Republic will not affect ECOWAS?” Chief Bode George asked.

