FCTA flags off rehabilitation of Abuja Rail mass transport system

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, ABUJA

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has restated its resolve to restore a vital transportation infrastructure that has the potential of serving as the lifeblood of the city, as it rehabilitates the Abuja Rail Mass Transport System.

The Permanent Secretary, Mr. Olusade Adedola who dropped this hint in Abuja at the flag-off of the rehabilitation of the Abuja Rail Mass Transport System (ARMT), said the Abuja Light Rail System played a crucial role in easing transportation challenges and enhancing mobility for our residents of Federal City.

In particular, the Permanent Secretary said the move is a demonstration of the government’s dedication to creating an enabling environment for economic growth and social well-being.

Adedola said the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic necessitated the temporary shutdown of the rail system, as part of measures to curb the spread of the virus.

In the words of the Permanent Secretary: “During this period of inactivity, we faced another unfortunate challenge – the vandalism of essential equipment that has set us back significantly.

“Nevertheless, in the face of these adversities, we remain resolute in our commitment to ensuring the safety and convenience of the residents of the FCT. I am delighted to inform you that contracts for the provision of security for the Abuja Rail Mass Transit System have been awarded, and we are taking stringent measures to safeguard this valuable asset. We will not allow the actions of a few vandals to undermine the progress and potential of this essential public service.

“The rehabilitation works that we are commencing today will be comprehensive and meticulous. We will leave no stone unturned in restoring the Abuja Light Rail System to its former glory and ensuring it surpasses its previous performance”

He said the process will involve the repair and replacement of damaged equipment, upgrading of facilities, and implementing modern security measures to protect against future threats.

“We assure you that the rehabilitation process will be expedited without compromising on quality, and we will soon witness the return of a more efficient and reliable transportation system.

“The revitalization of the Abuja Rail Mass Transit System is not just about repairing physical infrastructure; it is a testament to the resilience of our city and its people. It showcases our determination to overcome challenges and our unwavering commitment to the welfare of our citizens”, he said.

Adedola however, called upon all residents of the FCT to be vigilant and protect public assets. “The Abuja Light Rail System is a valuable resource that belongs to all of us, and we must collectively safeguard it from any form of vandalism or misuse. Together, we can ensure that our investments in public infrastructure continue to serve us for generations to come.

“We assure you that the rehabilitation process will be expedited without compromising on quality, and we will soon witness the return of a more efficient and reliable transportation system”

Earlier, the Director, FCTA Transport Secretariat, Engr. Joseph Akinteye said the Abuja Rail Mass Transit System is of great importance to the development of the public transport system of FCTA and would rehabilitate the vandalized components of the Lot1A & Lot3 and clear obstacles and pave way for resuming the commercial operation of the Abuja Rail Mass Transit System soon.

Also, the Managing Director of CCECC, Wang Xixue assured that the project, though meant to be completed within 12 months, but in two months, some stages will be ready.

He noted that the procurement process for the critical components of the project has been made and the work would soon commence.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng