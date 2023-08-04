Adeleke intervenes in Kajola market crisis, calls for calm

Governor Ademola Adeleke has called on warring market factions at Kajola town to stop feuds and confrontations to allow mediatory intervention by the Commissioner for Commerce and Industry.

In a statement issued on Friday, the market leaders were called upon to remain calm as the Governor has directed the Commissioner for Commerce and Industry to wade into the matter with immediate effect.

“Mr. Governor has instructed the commissioner to wade into the matter and ensure that all points of disagreements among the factions are resolved. This intervention is to allow for the reopening of the market to protect the livelihood of stakeholders.

“All factions are enjoined to stop hostilities pending the outcome of the mediation. Nobody should take the law into their hands. The Honourable Commissioner has already stepped into the matter as directed “, the statement signed by Mallam Olawale Rasheed, spokesperson to the State Governor added.

