Tinubu campaign director Naja’atu Muhammad resigns weeks to election

People & Power
By Peter
8
Naja’atu Muhammad, a Director in the Bola Tinubu 2023 presidential campaign, has resigned.

She was the Director of Civil Society in the Presidential Campaign Council of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naja’atu’s exit comes one month to the presidential election.

In 2018, President Muhammadu Buhari appointed her as Commissioner at the Police Service Commission (PSC).

She explained that Nigeria’s challenges require her to continue championing the struggle for a better country with a clear conscience.

 

 

