All Progressives Congress Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu (middle), Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, SAN (left) and Minister for Mines and Steel Development, Mr. Olamilekan Adegbite (right); at the APC Presidential Candidate’s Consultative Forum with members of the Federation of Construction Industry in Nigeria (FOCI) at the Signature by Wells Carlton, Justice Uwais Street Asokoro, Abuja on Thursday, January 19, 2023.

