ADP guber candidate, Rivers Community excited with Fubara’s developmental strides

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The governorship candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) in the 2023 general election in Rivers State, Victor Fingesi, has expressed excitement with Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s avowed commitment to harnessing the agricultural potential of the State.

Fingesi noted that it was the first time since 1999 that a Governor was so convinced and determined to change the narrative in the agriculture sector, which can contribute to making Rivers State become competitive economically.

The ADP guber candidate made the remark when a delegation of the leadership and members of Azuabie-Okujaku communities embarked on a peaceful solidarity walk to Government House in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

He called for strategic investments in the agriculture sector to guarantee food sufficiency and security, and reduce the scourge of hunger in the land, adding that it was only through such avenue that enduring peace and development can be achieved.

He pledged his unalloyed support to Governor Fubara and his Administration, saying that he was ready to work with the Government to take the State to the next level.

Speaking on behalf of the Azuabie-Okujaku communities, Elder Tamunotonkaye Adolphus, said they are ardent supporters of the Governor Fubara-led administration, and are very impressed with his performance in office, accomplishments and peaceful disposition.

Elder Adolphus explained that the people have fresh hope of Government intervention in their communities because they were neglected by the immediate past Administration, leaving their roads and public schools unattended to.

He expressed the belief that the Governor Fubara-led administration will come to their aid by rehabilitating the 10km internal roads and the two public schools in the communities.

Responding, Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, said that he is willing to work with people of goodwill and progressive ideas for partnerships that will make life better for the people and ensure sustainable development of the State.

This is even as he acknowledged the unwavering support demonstrated by both indigenes and residents of Azuabie-Okujaku communities in Port Harcourt Local Government Area, who have become good ambassadors of his Administration.

The Head of Rivers State Civil Service, George Nwaeke, who received the delegation on behalf of the Governor, noted the people’s support that was largely organic in nature, adding that it was evidence that they were taking back what rightly belongs to them by genuinely supporting the Government they all voted into power.

He said, “You are the people that voted him into power, and that is why you have the right also to say that these are the things you need.

“The Governor also recognises the contributions of your sons and daughters who have served the State in different ways. Your community is one of the greatest communities in the State because it has produced men that have contributed in no small measure to the growth of Rivers State,” he said.

Governor Fubara said: “I want to beg of you, as you go home, let every person here be an ambassador, everybody in your community. Tell them that the Governor means well for his people.

“Tell your people that their Governor is still sitting in the place they elected him to sit, and taking the right decisions. We know there could be people who may be tempted with money to be Judas. But tell them to shun money. Tell them that what matters at this time is the people, and the Governor is people-centred.”

Governor Fubara said he had listened and taken note of their requests concerning the state of public schools in their communities, among other issues that require attention.

He commended them, saying: “I want to even thank you that on your own, you made some community efforts to execute projects, whereas some people, when Government builds schools, they go and steal the things used in building the schools and destroy the schools.

“In your case, you used your own money to build some classrooms in your communities. The Governor will be very happy to hear this and your communities will be supported.

“I want to make one assurance to you: We have received your protest letter, we will not talk about them here, because already, the Governor is thinking along those lines.

“The Governor is thinking about making sure that our people live in a comfortable environment. I can assure you that your communities will receive maximum support,” he assured.