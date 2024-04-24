Ondo poll: Group urges Tinubu to order cancellation of APC primary

Ibrahim Quadri

A group loyal to a Governorship aspirant, Chief Olusola Oke in the recently conducted Ondo All Progressives Congress, APC gubernatorial primary election on Wednesday urged President Bola Tinubu to urgently intervene and call for cancellation of the election, saying no election took place.

Speaking on behalf of Movement of Truth, in Lagos, Dr Benson Enikuomehin who addressed the press, appealed to the President to request for another election in order to save the party.

Other members of the group who attended the briefing included, Otunba Stephen Omogbemi, Primate David Liazir, Barr. Kayode Mogbojuri, Miss Precious Eyo, David Olusegun and Tayo Fakolujo.

The group which addressed the press on behalf of the aspirant, noted that the people of Ondo would not accept the “charade that was conducted on Saturday.”

“If APC should go ahead and accept this shenanigan, the people of Ondo won’t take it proper, it may affect the chances of the party.”

Usman Ododo, Kogi State Governor and chairman of the election organizing committee, had on Monday 22, April declared Governor of the state, Lucky Aiyedatiwa as the winner of the APC gubernatorial ticket for the November 16 election.

Ododo said Aiyedatiwa secured 48,569 votes to defeat his closest challengers — Mayowa Akinfolarin who had 15,343 votes and Olusola Oke who polled 14,915 votes.

According to the chairman, Aiyedatiwa won in 16 of the 18 LGAs in the state while Oke won in Ilaje local government area.

Enikuomehin recalled, “We did not mistake in telling you that Olusola Oke stood tall among the lots because of his pedigree and capability.”

He further stated that the Governor eventhough qualified to contest the election but his emergence would shortchange the people of Ondo South since he would not be able to go beyond first term in office going by the provision of the Nigeria’s constitution.

He added that the Movement expected credible, reliable and transparent election would be held, saying but the opposite was what transpired on the day of the primary.

“From information gathered 172,000 persons who paid their dues in the 18 local governments and 203 wards will be allowed to vote through option A4. That is the procedure which is sine qua non in any election.

“It was alleged, three to four days before the election some people have already printed membership cards,” adding that we didn’t bother since we expected due process would be adopted on the D-Day.

He narrated contrary to the promise by the secretary of the committee, Ovie Omo Agege that election materials would be distributed in all the wards, it came as a shock for them to have results without any election taken place.

He alleged further that the chairman of the election committee, Ododo who later shower up on election day at about noon said the election materials had been distributed since 7 am, saying this came as a shock to all the agents and some aspirants who had been waiting as early as 6 am.

“It came as a surprise that he.(Chairman) could not answer the questions thrown to him. The article 23 of the APC constitution which has to do with the distribution of election materials was not followed. I challenge anyone to produce a single paper of the official result sheets, there was none.”

He alleged that the Governor who is from his own ward, did not vote, “You know in this kind of event, the press crew would be there and capture it. Let them show to the world the video clip where the Governor voted?” he queried.

“If you have something on nothing, it won’t stand. There was no election but allocation of result. Ododo came allocated results and relocated to Abuja,” he alleged.

Also speaking, Barrister Kayode Mogbojuri also alleged that there was a calculated attempt to destabilize the South West zone, saying the national chairman of the APC, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje”seems to be working for the opposition so that the party could lose Ondo state.”

He argued that the opposition parties might use chairman’ s suspension against APC so that the party would not have control in Ondo.