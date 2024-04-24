Bayelsa Is Repositioning Local Government Administration for Efficiency–Senator Ewhrudjakpo

Story by Elizabeth Vincent, yenagoa

Bayelsa State Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, has described the ongoing orientation programme for newly elected council chairmen, vice chairmen and councillors as part of measures aimed at repositioning the local government system for effective and efficient service delivery at the grassroots level.

Senator Ewhrudjakpo, stated this on Wednesday while flagging off the training programme for the second batch of local government officials comprising Brass, Nembe, Sagbama and Yenagoa councils, at the Perdis Hotel and Events Centre, Yenagoa.

Underscoring the importance of the two-day exercise, he said local government officials needed to be taught the rudiments of effective and accountable administration of the local government councils to enable them make impact in governance.

Media aide, Mr Doubara Atasi, the Deputy Governor assured that the Senator Douye Diri-led administration would continue to work closely with local government councils in line with the rule of law to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people.

He maintained that the leadership at the local government level was crucial to the state government because the councils are the first respondents to the basic needs of the people at the grassroots.

The Deputy Governor urged the newly elected officials to take the training seriously and brace up for the challenges ahead, stressing that the era local government operators regarded payment of salaries as their one and only duty was over.

He, however, noted with delight that local government councils in the state could now embark on projects due to effective supervisory measures put in place to check wastage and poor performance.

His words: “The local governments are very important to us. That is why since assumption of office in 2020, the Prosperity Government has left no stone unturned to see how we can make the local governments more effective, efficient and productive.

“What we want is that local governments must also be reliable contributors to development of our state, and actively participate in the provision of the dividends of democracy to the people.

“Leadership of the local governments is crucial for us because we believe that they are the first respondents when it comes to development and the dividends of democracy at the grassroots level.

“The states are just secondary respondents, while the Federal Government is not a respondent at all, in terms of development of our local governments.

“This workshop or orientation program is very key and dear to our heart as a government. First, it gives you an opportunity to know your colleagues who are going to work with you at that tier of government.

Secondly, It will enable you to know or know more about the rudiments of local government administration and governance. So, this workshop is critical and crucial. I therefore encourage you to pay full attention.”

Delivering his welcome address, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Community Development, Mr. Collins Ifidi, stressed that governance was a serious assignment which required broad capacity, knowledge and understanding of roles.

Mr. Ifidi explained that the training was targeted at building a stable and functional local government system that would cater for the developmental needs of the people at the grassroots, and assured the council officials of the Ministry’s continued guidance and support.

Speaking on behalf of the trainees, the Chairman-elect of Nembe Local Government Area, Mr David Alagoa, expressed gratitude to Governor Douye Diri for graciously approving the training programme.

Mr. Alagoa also expressed the appreciation of the council officials to the Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, the Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Community Development for facilitating the exercise, and the resource persons for their intellectual input.