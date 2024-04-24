NCPC BOSS Bishop Adegbite Honoured As Patron Of NACREN

Chidimma Uchegbu – Abuja

The Executive Secretary, Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission, Bishop Stephen Adegbite has been honoured as the patron of the National Association of Christian Religious Educators of Nigeria, NACREN by the National President of the Association, Prof. Reuben Maiture on Tuesday, 23rd April, 2024.

The investiture which took place at the NCPC Corporate headquarters during a courtesy visit by the Association was witnessed by the executive members of the religious body.

The NCPC boss thanked the NACREN executives for finding him worthy and deserving of one of the most cherished associations he belongs, which underscores the importance he attaches to the Association. He maintained that the Association has helped to instill in our heart the tenet of Christianity.

Bishop Adegbite averred that Christian Religious Studies, CRS has been his area of specialization having studied it from undergraduate to doctoral level at the university.

He urged the executive members of NACREN to continue to strive for relevance by encouraging the study of CRS in our schools. According to him; “the blood of martyrs will continue to be the seed of the church.”

He admitted that he is a good example of an adherent of Christian Religious Studies and has benefited immensely from the subject. He added that religious studies cut across other disciplines and has done a lot for humanity.

The NCPC helmsman further stressed the need to identify Christians in the tertiary institutions with a view to sponsoring them on pilgrimage to rebuild their faith and encourage others.

He promised to work in synergy with NACREN to achieve the objectives of the Association. He also assured them of his support for their annual bible quiz completion, stating that their labour of love will never be in vain.

Earlier, the National President of the National Association of Christian Religious Educators of Nigeria ,Prof. Reuben Maiture said they were in NCPC to congratulate him on his well-deserved appointment as the Executive Secretary of NCPC.

He pledged to continue to uphold him in prayer, stating that God has started the good work in his life and with his determination and commitment he would finish well.

Prof. Maiture explained that NACREN is a learned professional body established in 1973 and that Christian Religious Studies is their own ministry.

He affirmed that teachers must possess Godly character and must teach in words and deeds. He solicited the support of the Executive Secretary in the sponsorship of the annual bible competition of the Association.

He commended the invaluable role played by the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN by insisting that Christian Religious Studies must be taught in schools, stating that CRS is now a full-fledged subject in our school curriculum.

The highlight of the event was the investiture of the Executive Secretary as the patron of NACREN as well as the presentation of a congratulatory letter for his well deserved appointment.