Minister of Information Sets Up Committee on Disability Rights Advocacy

Chidimma Uchegbu – Abuja

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has given a directive for the setting up of a five-man committee to design a framework for engagement with the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities to create awareness on the rights and privileges of persons living with disabilities.

The Minister gave the directive in Abuja on Wednesday when he received the Executive Secretary of the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities, Dr. James Lalu on a courtesy visit to his office.

“From today, we will set up a committee that is going to work closely with you to look at your specific needs so that we can help to ensure that your aims and objectives are achieved,” Idris said, adding that he’d be placing at the disposal of the commission, the public information organs and the apparatus of his ministry, to protect the rights and dignity of persons with disabilities and protect them against discrimination.

The Minister said President Tinubu believes in social inclusion, hence his commitment to giving visibility, recognition, and responsibility to persons living with disabilities in his government.

“No segment of the Nigerian population will be left behind under the Tinubu administration,” Idris assured while promising to lead advocacy to state governors on the domestication of the Disability Law in their respective states.

He equally said the 35 million people living with disabilities represent a critical mass whose unique perspectives, talents, and experiences can enrich the forthcoming National Values Charter implementation aimed at inculcating morals and values among Nigeria.

In his remarks, the Executive Secretary of the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities, Dr. Lalu said he was at the Ministry to seek areas of collaboration towards creating awareness on the rights of persons with disabilities.

He said some sections of the Disability Law mandate service providers to provide special access to persons with disabilities in facilities such as public buildings, transportation, and health care facilities among others without any form of discrimination.

Dr. Lalu said persons with disabilities possess a wealth of untapped potential, encompassing a diverse range of skills, qualifications, and acumen needed for the economic advancement of the country.